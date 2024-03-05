Today's Final Jeopardy (March 4, 2024): Who won Game 126 of Season 40?

Game 126 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on March 4, 2024, and here's what happened. Ike Barinholtz, Melissa Klapper and Ray Lalonde competed against each other to win the 126th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won March 4, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Ike Barinholtz won Jeopardy on March 4, 2024, against Melissa Klapper and Ray Lalonde. The categories under the first round were Nonfiction; I Heard A Rumor; Hobbies & Pastimes; “V”acation Spots; Cocktails; Happy Hour. While Ray gave 9 correct and 0 wrong answers, Ike gave 10 correct and 0 incorrect responses, and Melissa gave 6 correct and 1 incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Ray at $5,400, Ike at $4,800, and Melissa at $3,800. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were French History; Numeric Movie Titles; Lecturing You On Science; Languages; A Li’l Ballet, A Li’l Opera; 5-Syllable Words. The score after the round stood with Melissa at $21,400, Ike at $14,800, and Ray at $13,800. Melissa gave 14 correct answers and 1 wrong responses, Ike gave 17 correct answers with 3 incorrect responses, and Ray gave 17 correct answers with 0 wrong responses.

Advertisement

What was the final question on March 4, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the March 4, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Poets of Ancient Rome and the clue said, "Far from Rome, this first century poet wrote, “The leader’s anger done, grant me the right to die in my native country”" The answer to the clue was, "Ovid."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.