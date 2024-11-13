Tom Brady Admits He "Screwed Up" as a Dad

Tom Brady, retired NFL superstar, has acknowledged that parenting hasn't always been his strong suit. In a recent conversation, Brady shared his reflections on fatherhood and admitted he’s made mistakes while raising his three children: Jack, 17, whom he shares with Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

Speaking at the Fortune Global Forum in New York City on Nov. 12, Brady confessed that "being a parent is probably the hardest job all of us have," admitting he’s “screwed up a lot” in his journey as a father. The 47-year-old emphasized that he doesn’t claim to be a parenting expert, but strives to be "dependable and consistent" for his kids. He also shared that he encourages them to pursue their passions, a value instilled in him by his own parents, Galynn and Thomas Brady, who supported his dreams from a young age.

Reflecting on his upbringing, Brady recalled how his parents never discouraged him, even when he was a "long shot" as a young backup quarterback. That unwavering support has shaped his own parenting approach, especially with his eldest son, Jack, who has dreams of becoming a basketball player. At 6-foot-5, Jack has his dad’s support despite a lighthearted joke from Brady about their shared low jump height. Brady said, “Whether he dunks or not, who cares? I want him to know his dad’s got his back.”

Brady also recognizes the unique pressure of growing up as the son of an NFL icon. He empathizes with the challenges his kids face, noting how they’ll have to overcome obstacles just as he did, with him supporting them every step of the way.

Brady’s reflections on fatherhood reveal his commitment to growing as a parent and supporting his children through their own journeys. As he learns alongside them, he draws on the values of resilience and support that his own parents modeled, hoping to pass those same lessons on to Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian.

