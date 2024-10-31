Tom Brady ‘Stunned’ By Gisele Bündchen’s Pregnancy News, But ‘Happy’ For Her, Says Source

Tom Brady was reportedly “stunned” to learn about Gisele Bündchen’s pregnancy with boyfriend Joaquim Valente. After news of the supermodel expecting her third child broke on Monday, October 28, a source exclusively told Page Six that the seven-time Super Bowl winner, despite knowing things were serious between Bündchen and Joaquim, was slightly spooked.

“It just wasn’t something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him, he was stunned, to say the least,” the insider divulged. The tipster, however, added that “after the initial shock wore off,” Brady, who shares son Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11, with Bündchen, has “grown used to the idea and is happy" for her.

“At the end of the day, Tom’s sole focus is on his children and his career. What Gisele decides to do with her own life is really none of his business.”

ALSO READ: ‘Can I Sail Through...’: Gisele Bündchen’s Ex-Husband Tom Brady Shares Cryptic Instagram Post Amid News Of Supermodel’s Pregnancy

Bündchen and Valente, her and her children’s Jiu-Jitsu instructor, were first linked romantically in November 2022, when the two, alongside her kids, were photographed enjoying a Costa Rican getaway. After initially denying love affair rumors, in February this year, a source told People that the duo has been secretly dating since June 2023. The idea to keep their growing affections private reportedly was Bündchen’s, as she wanted time to get to know Joaquim up close.

Advertisement

TMZ reported on Monday that the Brazilian beauty is about five or six months along in her pregnancy, and the baby will likely arrive in early 2025.

Bündchen and Joaquim are also reportedly waiting until the birth to find out the gender of their baby. They are also planning to have a home birth, as Bündchen delivered her first two children at home as well.

Sources told the outlet that the third-time mom-to-be informed her ex-husband and their kids about her pregnancy before the news broke.

The news of Bündchen’s pregnancy comes two years after she and Brady finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage. The former Victoria’s Secret model and the retired NFL star tied the knot in 2009.

Brady is also a dad to son John Edward Thomas Moynahan, 17, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

ALSO READ: ‘I Have The Pressure To...’: Salma Hayek Reveals To Not Have Signed A Prenup With Billionaire Husband Francois Henri Pinault