Tom Cruise To Star In The Revenant Director Alejandro G Inarritu's Next English Language Film? Report

Known for films like Babel, Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), and The Revenant, director Alejandro G Inarittu is getting ready to direct his next English-language film. And as it turns out, the star of the film is going to be none other than action-star Tom Cruise .

Details about the movie

According to Deadline, some sources have confirmed that Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment are coming together for Inarittu’s next film. The Mexican filmmaker's last English-language film The Revenant won him The Best Director and the movie’s star Leonardo DiCaprio the Best Actor awards at the Oscars. His 2014 film Birdman also won him a Best Director Academy award.

It has been nine years since The Revenant and Inarittu is apparently getting ready to make his comeback to Hollywood with a film that would star Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise. Even though not many other details of the film are known, the writers of the film are Inarittu, Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolas Giacobone, and Sabina Berman.

Tom Cruise has been on the lookout for a new project

Tom Cruise, who announced his strategic partnership with Warner Bros. last month has been on the lookout for a new project. He is also allegedly set to produce the movie alongside Legendary Entertainment. His last films Top Gun: Maverick and Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning have both been hits. And the eighth unnamed installment of the Mission Impossible franchise is also under the works. It seems that Cruise has a pretty busy schedule ahead of him. It is also rumored that a third Top Gun movie might be in the talks.

Even though he is mostly known for his fan-favorite action flicks, Cruise has never been the one to do challenging movies with directors like Stanley Kubrick and Paul Thomas Anderson. He also has four Oscar nominations under his belt and has been improving constantly despite being in this industry for decades. A collaboration between Inarittu and Cruise is really a recipe for success that we cannot wait for.

