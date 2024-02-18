Johnny Depp, born on June 9, 1963, in Owensboro, Kentucky, has become a household name in Hollywood and beyond. Renowned for his acting prowess and versatility, Depp has portrayed a diverse range of characters throughout his career, captivating audiences with his unique performances. Apart from his acting talent, Depp is also an accomplished guitarist, adding another dimension to his artistic repertoire.

Despite his immense success on-screen, Depp's personal life has been marred by controversy, including highly publicized legal battles and allegations of domestic abuse. However, he remains a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, with a legion of devoted fans around the world.

Depp's first marriage, to French actress and singer Vanessa Paradis, produced two children, including daughter Lily-Rose Depp, who has followed in her father's footsteps with a burgeoning acting career of her own. Despite the challenges in his personal life, Depp's professional achievements speak for themselves, with his movies grossing over $8.7 billion worldwide at the box office.

Many of Johnny Depp's classic films are available for streaming on Netflix, allowing audiences to revisit his iconic performances at their convenience. Checkout

Johnny Depp's 10 must-watch movies on Netflix

1. Corpse Bride (2005) -

Directed by Tim Burton, this gothic tale is set in Victorian England and follows Victor Van Dort, who accidentally marries the corpse bride Emily. The film combines humor and heartfelt moments as Victor navigates his unusual predicament.

Advertisement

2. Donnie Brasco (1997) -

Based on a true story, Depp plays undercover FBI agent Joe Pistone, alias Donnie Brasco, who infiltrates the New York Mafia. The film explores the complexities of Pistone's double life and his relationships within the criminal underworld.

3. What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993) -

Depp stars as Gilbert Grape, a young man responsible for caring for his intellectually disabled brother Arnie, played by Leonardo DiCaprio. The film delves into themes of family, responsibility, and self-discovery in a small-town setting.

4. Rango (2011) -

In this animated adventure-comedy, Depp voices Rango, a pet chameleon who embarks on a journey of self-discovery in the Wild West town of Dirt. The film combines stunning animation with witty humor and memorable characters.

5. 21 Jump Street (2012) -

Depp makes a cameo appearance in this action-comedy film adaptation of the 1980s television series. He reprises his iconic role as undercover cop Tom Hanson, adding a nostalgic touch to the modern-day comedic caper.

6. Public Enemies (2009) -

Set in the 1930s, Depp portrays notorious bank robber John Dillinger, whose exploits capture the attention of the FBI. The film explores Dillinger's criminal career and his tumultuous relationship with the law.

7. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) -

Directed by Tim Burton, Depp stars as the eccentric chocolatier Willy Wonka in this whimsical adaptation of Roald Dahl's classic children's book. The film transports audiences to a fantastical world of candy and imagination.

8. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) -

In this fantasy adventure set in the wizarding world of Harry Potter, Depp plays the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. His portrayal adds depth to the character's sinister ambitions and complex motivations.

9. Black Mass (2015) -

Depp delivers a chilling performance as notorious gangster James Whitey Bulger, who rises to power in the criminal underworld of Boston. The film explores Bulger's reign of terror and his complicated relationship with the FBI.

10. Blow (2001) -

Based on the true story of drug trafficker George Jung, Depp stars as Jung in this biographical crime drama. The film chronicles Jung's rise and fall in the cocaine trade of the 1970s and 1980s, showcasing Depp's range as an actor.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How Well Do You Know Millie Bobbie Brown? Answer some fun trivia and find out if you are a superfan!