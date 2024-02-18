How Well Do You Know Millie Bobbie Brown? Answer some fun trivia and find out if you are a superfan!

It 20th Birthday of Millie Bobby Brown! Are you her superfan? Then try out this fun trivia quiz to test your knowledge about her.

By Nidhi Joshi
Updated on Feb 18, 2024  |  03:00 PM IST |  246
IMDb
Millie Bobby Brown (IMDb)

Millie Bobby Brown has risen as a shining star in her generation, captivating audiences since her debut as Eleven in Stranger Things. With millions of fans worldwide, she's admired not just for her acting skills, but for her inspiring journey in life. From establishing herself as a businesswoman to debuting as a model and getting engaged to Jake Bongiovi at just 19, she's a true winner.

With roles in Enola Holmes, Godzilla Vs Kong, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, she's proven her versatility. Now, she's gearing up for her upcoming movie Damsel, where she portrays an inspiring princess. And, it's also time to celebrate Millie's 20th this February 19, 2024!

Let's find out how much you know about your favorite actress with this Trivia Quiz. Test your knowledge about Millie Bobby Brown, by trying the questions below. 

Millie Bobby Brown Trivia Quiz 

ALSO READ: 'I Immediately Walked Out': Dylan McDermott Reveals Hilarious Story Of How His First Croissant In 30 Years Was Ruined By Chin Hair

Advertisement

Related Stories

One Piece: Inaki Godoy starring show outshines Millie Bobby Brown's Stranger Things and Jenna Ortega's Wednesday
entertainment
One Piece: Inaki Godoy starring show outshines Millie Bobby Brown's Stranger Things and Jenna Ortega's Wednesd
What led to Millie Bobby Brown and Joseph Robinson's break up in 2020? DEETS Inside
entertainment
What led to Millie Bobby Brown and Joseph Robinson's break up in 2020? DEETS Inside
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Nidhi Joshi

Meet Nidhi, the Content Writer. She's loves weaving her word magic on everything that's trending in

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles