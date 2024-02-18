Millie Bobby Brown has risen as a shining star in her generation, captivating audiences since her debut as Eleven in Stranger Things. With millions of fans worldwide, she's admired not just for her acting skills, but for her inspiring journey in life. From establishing herself as a businesswoman to debuting as a model and getting engaged to Jake Bongiovi at just 19, she's a true winner.

With roles in Enola Holmes, Godzilla Vs Kong, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, she's proven her versatility. Now, she's gearing up for her upcoming movie Damsel, where she portrays an inspiring princess. And, it's also time to celebrate Millie's 20th this February 19, 2024!

Let's find out how much you know about your favorite actress with this Trivia Quiz. Test your knowledge about Millie Bobby Brown, by trying the questions below.

Millie Bobby Brown Trivia Quiz

