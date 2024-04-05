Tori Spelling Shares Photos With Flavor Flav; Calls Him 'New BF' Days After Filing For Divorce From Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling, 50, and her husband Dean McDermott, 57 decided to end their marriage of 18 years after filing for divorce last week, according to People magazine. It came as a shock to many of their fans. According to the outlet, In Spelling’s filing, the reason behind the split was irreconcilable differences.

As per People, the couple seems to have moved on from each other as, McDermott is dating Lily Calo and Spelling was seen kissing Ryan Cramer, CEO of Neuron Syndicate Inc., back in November.

Recently at the iHeart Music Awards, Tori Spelling looked glamorous as she posed on the yellow carpet. She posted a series of stories on her Instagram posing with many celebrities, one of them being DJ and rapper Flavor Flav.

Tori Spelling's Instagram story about Flavor Flav

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star, caused a stir as she addressed the rapper as ‘her bf’ in one of her stories on Instagram. She posted two Instagram stories with Flavor Flav.

In the first story, both the celebrities posed, where she trusted her tongue out. After that both the celebrities hugged each other while conversing on the yellow carpet. Spelling said, “I love you”, while Flav replied back with, “I got you girl”.

In the second Instagram story with him, she simply posted a photo with Flav where she was kissing him on the cheek and wrote “My bf” in it. She used his song Shake Your Booty in this story.

Update on Tori Spelling's podcast and the revelations she made

Tori Spelling recently released her podcast named Misspelling. In the podcast, she revealed, “I’ve never felt more alone. I don’t feel worth loving. That’s the truth. And that’s something that’s just in you, it’s not something I wanted or created. That starts when you’re young. (and changing it), that's not easy to do. ... I don't know if you can."

She also revealed that she wanted to protect McDermott and her kids from the ‘hurt’ by not filing for divorce earlier. She said that she held back from filing for divorce which she had been wanting to do for 15 years.

She further added, “We always say, 'Hey, it made it 18 years.' It shouldn’t have made it 18 years," she said. "And I think he would say the same thing if he and I had a real heart-to-heart. It would have been over a lot sooner.”

