Toronto Film Festival 2024: Mike Flanagan’s The Life of Chuck Wins People’s Choice Honor; DETAILS Inside

Mike Flanagan’s The Life of Chuck starring Tom Hiddleston received a prestigious honor at The Toronto Film Festival by earning the top spot in People’s Choice award category. Adapted from Stephen King’s eponymous novella, the film is a gripping tale with a message to embrace hop in the face of tragedy.

The multi-genre film, which also stars Mark Hamill, Karen Gillan, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, premiered at the festival to great reviews. Flanagan, in a statement, thanked TIFF for the honor, which he never anticipated. “I’m absolutely overwhelmed,” he said.

We’re so grateful that The Life of Chuck connected with audiences in such a powerful way, but we never expected this,” the filmmaker added. According to the official synopsis, The Life of Chuck is a genre-blending film “about three chapters in the life of an ordinary man named Charles Krantz. "

The second runner-up for the top audience award was Jacques Audiard’s queer crime musical Emilia Pérez. The highly acclaimed genre-defying film also earned a Jury award in Cannes for the director. The female leads of the film, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, and Zoe Saldaña, all received best actress nods at the festival. Sofía Gascón created history by being the first transgender woman to receive that honor.

Emilia Pérez — set to premiere on Netflix on November 13 — tells the story of a feared cartel boss who decides to “retire from his business and disappear forever by becoming the woman he's always dreamed of being,” as per the official synopsis.

The first runner-up in the race to earn the People’s Choice Award was Anora, a sex worker screwball comedy that earned a Palme d’Or in Cannes. Apart from being one of the highest honors of TIFF, it is often considered a metric for future Oscar nominations. Previous winners of the honor—Room, La La Land, 12 Years a Slave, and Nomadland—received recognition at the Academy Awards.

This year’s TIFF saw a surge of celebrities and general attendees, which was refreshing after last year when the Hollywood actors' strike kept SAG-AFTRA members from gracing the red carpet and supporting their films.