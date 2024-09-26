Transformers One Actor Chris Hemsworth Reflects On His First Date Memories With Wife Elsa Pataky: 'We Had The Same...'

Chris Hemsworth recently recalled fond memories of his first date with his wife, Elsa Pataky. Hemsworth and Pataky have been married since December 2010, and the couple shares three children: daughter India Rose and twin sons Sasha and Tristan. The Transformers One actor mentioned that his wife turned up on a motorcycle on their first meeting, which he found impressive, and that it 'set the stage' for their relationship. Read on further to know more details!

Chris Hemsworth recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and discussed his marriage to Spanish model and actress Elsa Pataky. Hemsworth remembered the first time he met his wife and shared how their date marked the beginning of their beautiful relationship.

During their candid conversation, Barrymore expressed that she's a fan of his wife, to which he replied that she is "amazing" and pointed out that Pataky is the one who holds everything together. Hemsworth added that she manages the household well while he is away and takes care of their three kids and all the animals.

The actor further shared how he met her, saying, "We had the same dialect coach who said, ‘You guys should meet,'" adding, "I did what you do, which is Google someone. I Saw her photo, and I said, ‘Yep! I’ll have her phone number. She’s pretty.’ And then we went out on a date, and the rest is history."

The Spiderhead actor admitted that Pataky’s arrival on a motorcycle for their first date "set the stage for most of our relationship," noting, "She turned up on a motorcycle … and I thought, ‘Oh cool, she’s adventurous.'"

Hemsworth also mentioned that his family prefers an "active" lifestyle and noted, "You want to have similar interests." He explained that it can be "interesting and fun" to come from different backgrounds and have different things to discuss and dynamics, but having the "same interests and the same enthusiasm for the outdoors and sports and so on just keeps it interesting."

The actor also revealed that they have many animals at home, including "snakes, lizards, horses, donkeys, cats, chickens, dogs, and birds. He joked that every time he goes away and returns, there’s a new animal at their house.

Hemsworth added, "I try to act like I have some kind of authority when I’m home. I say, ‘No, that’s enough animals.’ I leave and of course, come back, and it’s like Dr. Dolittle."

Meanwhile, Transformers One is now in theaters.