Here’s All You Need To Know About Chris Hemsworth And Elsa Pataky's Relationship Timeline

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are considered one of Hollywood's most admired couples. While they've shared some of the best moments on screen, at award functions, and on red carpets, their relationship has also seen its share of ups and downs.

The couple first met in 2010, and within just a few months, they surprised their fans by becoming husband and wife. Their relationship quickly became a topic of interest, especially since both were well-known for their roles in action movies.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have since welcomed three beautiful children together: a daughter, India, born in 2012, and twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, born in 2014.

Let’s take a closer look at the timeline of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s relationship.

May 2024: Chris Hemsworth and wife walk the Furiosa carpet with their kids

Recently, during the Furiosa red carpet event, it was a rare sight to see Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky present with their twin sons. The red carpet event took place at the Australian premiere of the highly acclaimed sci-fi action film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Elsa Pataky dazzled in a black lace gown from J’Aton Couture, while the Thor actor, Chris Hemsworth, looked dapper in a plaid gray suit. The family appearance was a special moment, adding to the excitement of the premiere.

June 2022: Chris and Elsa celebrate their first movie together with twins

Thor: Love and Thunder marked the first movie in which both Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth starred together. During its red carpet event, it was also the first time they brought their twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, to a red carpet event.

The event took place at the Sydney premiere, where the family walked the red carpet together, making a memorable appearance.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky impressed everyone at the event, wearing bold black coordinated outfits. Meanwhile, their sons looked stylish and charming in button-ups and dress pants, perfectly complementing their parents' sophisticated look.

December 2020: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky celebrate 10 years of marriage.

It was during the 10th wedding anniversary when the Extraction actor had shared a slideshow of memorable photos with his wife.

“10 years together!” read the caption of the post, he further also added that he looks forward to spending his future with Elsa Pataky, for a hundred more years.

October 2017: Chris talks about the challenges he and Pataky faced as a couple

Talking to GQ Australia, the Transformers One actor stated, “My wife and I fell in love, had kids, didn’t really see each other for a few years, then fell back in love.”

Further talking to the publication the actor then expressed how he and Pataky are dedicated towards their kids and how Chris Hemsworth's wife had to make much more sacrifices than him, career-wise, to look after the whole family.

March 2014: Chris and Elsa welcome their twins

After welcoming their daughter India, the couple was blessed with twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, on March 18. Taking to Instagram, Pataky wrote in Spanish which translates to “They are home!”

Her caption further read, “Tristan and Sasha arrived to this world on March 18 just after the full moon. Complete happiness!!”

November 2013: A second child is on the way

A year after the couple welcomed their daughter India, Hemsworth’s publicist unveiled that the pair were expecting again. A few months later, Chris Hemsworth opened up about the pregnancy while announcing the Academy Award nominees stating, “It’s incredibly exciting.”

May 2012: The pair welcomes daughter India

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky welcomed their first child, a daughter whom they named India Rose. India Rose was born on May 11, 2012.

Talking to USA Today, Hemsworth stated how he and his wife chose the name for their daughter. “We love the country and love the name,” he told the publication.

January 2012: Elsa announces she's expecting their first child

While talking to Hola! Magazine the Interceptor actress stated that she was expecting her first child with Chirs Hemsworth. “Chris and I are ecstatic, very happy and excited,” the Spanish model stated to the outlet.

She also stressed that the couple didn't actually care if their child would be a boy or a girl, back then.

December 2010: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky tie the knot

It was during the Christmas holidays that the couple secretly tied the knot, while they were on a trip to Australia. Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth had stated that the wedding happened in the spur of the moment.

The Marvel actor who spoke to Good Morning Britain stated, “It did happen quick and it just felt right, it made sense.”

September 2010: They make their relationship red-carpet official

After the couple had met each other, less than a year later, they showed up on the red carpet of the opening gala for the Resnick Pavilion at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Early 2010: The two meet for the first time

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky were introduced to each other back in 2010 by Hemsworth’s talent agent, William Ward.

