Elsa Pataky's Wish For Hubby Chris Hemsworth On Australian Father's Day Proves Actor Is Dedicated Family Man: 'We Love You Soooo Much’

Elsa Pataky shared a tribute post for her beau Chris Hemsworth on the occasion of Australian Father's Day. The pair shares three children, India, Sasha, and Tristan. The mother of three took the opportunity to wish the actor on social media.

Pataky shared a carousel post on her Instagram on September 1 (Sunday). In the first picture, Hemsworth and his wife posed along with three children with their tongues out on a beach. The next photo showcased Hemsworth along with his kids cozied up on the bed. In one of the snaps, the Furiosa actor can be seen making what appeared to be a paper horse. Other images captured the family sharing candid moments with one another, may that be on the Ocean or on the couch.

Pataky captioned this heartfelt post with, “Happy Father’s Day to the dad who does it all!! He is almost perfect!!! We love you soooo much! Hope all the dads had an amazing Father’s Day!”

However, it wasn't just Pataky who shared a post celebrating the occasion; the Marvel actor also took to his Instagram to share a post and give us a peek into how he spent Father's Day with his father Craig Hemsworth and brother Luke Hemsworth.

Hemsworth shared multiple snaps with the two while his motorcycle also appeared in it. In one of the photos, his father and the star made a silly pose, elevating the candidness of the post.

He wrote the caption, “Happy Father’s days here in Australia!Fun ride with dad and bro. Thanks @harleydavidson for this trusty two wheeled steed.@hemsworthluke @goldcoastharley.”

As far as Hemsworth’s professional front goes, the star was recently seen in the hit film Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the lead roles. The Thor star made a cameo appearance along with many other stars, including Chris Evans, Blake Lively, and Henry Cavill.

Apart from that, he was also seen in Furiousa: A Mad Max Saga alongside Anya Taylor-Joy. The film was released in May 2024. We will also get to see Hemsworth’s work in Transformers One, voicing the role of Optimus Prime. The other cast members include Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, John Hamm, and Steve Buscemi. The movie is slated to release on September 20, 2024.

