Trap Star Josh Hartnett Reveals Why He Turned Down Two Superhero Movie Roles; Talks About 'The Missed Opportunity...'

Did Josh Hartnett recently turn down two major superhero movie roles in the past? Well, as per reports, the actor recently confirmed it. During an interview, he also shared his thoughts on missing the opportunity to collaborate with director Christopher Nolan early in his career. Read on further to know more details!



Josh Hartnett reveals why he rejected two superhero film roles

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Josh Hartnett revealed why he rejected the opportunity to portray the Superman and Batman characters onscreen. The actor also shared why he stepped away from Hollywood in the past and avoided doing those big gigs, saying, "People’s attention to me at the time was borderline unhealthy." He added, "There were incidents. People showed up at my house. People that were stalking me," noting, "There were lots of things, it was a weird time."

The Wrath of Man actor further mentioned that he didn't want his life to be completely "swallowed up" by his work, saying that there was a "notion" at that time to give everything up for your career, "and you saw what happened to some people back then." He added, "They got obliterated by it. I didn’t want that for myself."

Advertisement

Hartnett then mentioned that he regrets not working with director Christopher Nolan earlier in his career. The two had reportedly discussed a Batman role in the past. However, years later, he finally collaborated with him on his award-winning film Oppenheimer, in which Hartnett played Ernest Lawrence.

Josh Hartnett told the outlet that he "recognise the missed opportunity" to work with Nolan. He realized that while he used to focus on choosing projects that interested him, "I don’t believe that’s the most important thing anymore. It’s about finding people who you really trust."

ALSO READ: ‘You're Never Gonna Get That Off Again...’: Josh Harnett Reveals Matt Damon’s Advice For Oppenheimer

What role does Josh Hartnett play in his upcoming film Trap?

Josh Hartnett is portraying the role of serial killer Cooper in M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming psychological thriller Trap. The film follows Cooper, who attends a pop concert of Lady Raven (Saleka Shyamalan) with his teenage daughter, Riley (Ariel Donoghue). However, "they realize they’re at the center of a dark and sinister event."

Advertisement

Trap will be released in theaters on August 2, 2024. Alongside Hartnett, the film also features Hayley Mills, Ariel Donoghue, Vanessa Smythe, Saleka Shyamalan, Alison Pill, Marnie McPhail, and Kid Cudi in pivotal roles.