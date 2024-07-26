‘You're Never Gonna Get That Off Again...’: Josh Harnett Reveals Matt Damon’s Advice For Oppenheimer

During Josh Hartnett’s recent interviews, he made sure to be candid about the “unhelpful” advice he got from Matt Damon. Both actors appeared in the 2023 blockbuster Oppenheimer. Check out what Damon told the actor.

What was Matt Damon’s advice to Josh Hartnett?

The Pearl Harbor actor appeared on the July 25 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Hartnett let the audience know that Damon had some “unhelpful” acting advice for him.

The actors shared during the interview that the 53-year-old star has given him a lot of good advice. Hartnett revealed that one advice in particular was “unhelpful.” Damon told him not to gain weight that he had already gained for the role.

Hartnett added that he had gained about 30 pounds for the portrayal of his role in Oppenheimer, and Damon told him, “You’re never gonna get that off again, man.”

The Good Will Hunting actor’s general thumb rule is not to gain weight over forty pounds for any role.

Harnett shared that Damon told him, he would spend the rest of his life trying to lose that weight and it is never going to come off because his body would want to get that weight back on.

Damon expressed to Hartnett that he is just going to keep growing back out to that size and he will try to get it off but the weight will just come back. He added that the 53-year-old film star kept on telling him the same throughout the production. Hartnett shared that he told Damon, “Thanks, Matt. Thanks for telling me this now. I’ve already gained it.”

For the unversed, Damon previously gained weight for his role in The Informant which was released in 2009. He also lost about 139 pounds for his 1996 release Courage Under Fire. However, he now takes the help of body prosthetics to display larger body figures.

Matt Damon to grace the screen with Ben Affleck

As per Deadline, the powerful acting duo, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck will be seen together once again in a Netflix film titled RIP. Both the stars will be seen to be making a grand comeback together as always with their upcoming film.

The movie will be produced by both the stars’ production company called Artists Equity. As of now, details about the film’s storyline have not been revealed.

The movie will be directed by Joe Carnahan. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming film’s package was being shopped while aiming for a fall shoot.

