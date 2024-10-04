Nashville Community Is Shocked After Learning About Allegations Against Garth Brooks; 'He Literally Refers To Her As Queen...'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Legendary singer Garth Brooks made the headlines as he was accused of sexual assault and rape. Following the shocking news, the Nashville community expressed their emotions while also addressing the image of the Friends in Low Places singer.

Conveying how the community feels, a source recently opened up to PEOPLE stating, “The news is definitely shocking," adding that both Garth and Trisha happen to be the king and queen of Nashville. The source also stressed, "he literally refers to her as the queen.”

Further talking to the outlet, the insider close to the music industry added that Nashville at present has billboards all over the city, with the If Tomorrow Never Comes singer promoting his bar. The bar is named Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk.

While speaking of the artist, the source also mentioned, “[It] will be interesting to see if they come down.”

It was on October 3, 2024, that Brooks’ former hairstylist and makeup artist filed a lawsuit against the musician in California state court. She filed that suit under the anonymity of Jane Roe, accusing Garth Brooks of sexual assault and battery.

Per the outlet, the complainant has alleged that back in 2019, the Standing Outside the Fire singer sexually assaulted and raped her. Roe also alleged that Brooks had undressed himself and stood naked in front of her while trying to talk her into his sexual fantasies, speaking openly about it.

Advertisement

The singer allegedly even spoke of threesomes with his wife Trisha Yearwood, and even had sent the hairstylist sexually explicit messages.

However, the Ask Me How I Know musician denied those allegations in a complaint filed “nearly a month ago.” He raised the issue under John Doe, stating that he had been harassed for the last two months, “with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars."

Relating the situation to a "loaded gun," Brooks continued to say that whatever you do to collect hush money, its definition remains the same.

Calling Roe “a lying extortionist” with the intention of destroying his musical career, Garth Brooks mentioned that his suit was filed to tackle the issue of extortion and defamation of character.

Talking to the outlet, the singer also stated that the lawsuit was filed anonymously, as his team did not want to drag the families of any party into the matter.

Advertisement

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Best Moments Of CMT Awards 2024: From Jelly Roll's Wins To Trisha Yearwood's New Song