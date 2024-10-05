Did Garth Brooks Receive A Demand Letter From His Accuser? All We Know As Country Star Claims He Is Being Extorted

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of rape and sexual assault.

Garth Brooks accuses his rape accuser of extortion, citing a demand letter received before her lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct, filed on October 3.

In Brooks’s initially anonymous complaint, filed on September 13 in Mississippi and obtained by People, the singer claimed the accuser, a makeup artist who worked with him for 15 years, had encountered financial setbacks upon her 2020 move from Tennessee to Mississippi and asked him for assistance. While Brooks says he helped her with money out of loyalty and friendship, the country star alleged the accuser’s demands increased with time.

When he refused to pay her more and meet her demands for salaried employment and medical benefits, Brooks’s complaint, per the aforementioned publication, alleges that he was met with “false and outrageous allegations of sexual misconduct” in a “confidential demand letter” from her attorney on July 17. The letter, per Brooks, included fictitious assertions of “sexual grooming, the creation of a sexually hostile work environment, unwanted sexual touching, and sexual assault.”

According to Brooks, the accuser threatened to publicly file a suit against him with the same fabricated allegations unless he met her financial demands. The demand letter, per Brooks, referenced many celebrity sexual misconduct lawsuits with multi-million-dollar jury rewards to mind-twist him into obliging.

ALSO READ: Nashville Community Is Shocked After Learning About Allegations Against Garth Brooks; 'He Literally Refers To Her As Queen...'

Brooks claims in his complaint that he received a follow-up letter from his accuser on August 23, offering to refrain from filing a suit against him in exchange for a multi-million-dollar compensation. By not complying, the accuser, according to Brooks, was aware of how filing a lawsuit publicly would affect his career and livelihood, and she attempted to exploit that information for her own gain.

Advertisement

The Much Too Young crooner is seeking a declaratory judgment from the court that his accuser’s allegations against him are false. He is also seeking compensatory damages, punitive damages, and preliminary and permanent injunctive relief.

In her Thursday filing, the accuser, known as Jane Roe, claimed that the inappropriate behaviors on Brooks’s end began in 2019, with one of the first abuse incidents taking place at his home while she was there on an appointment. At the time, she claims the singer walked out of his shower naked and with an erection, and forced her to touch his genitals. Later the same year, Roe, in her complaint, claims she was physically dominated and raped by him while employed for an event.

During her time working for the That Summer performer, Roe claims she experienced the singer deliberately exposing himself in front of her and initiating talks on sexual subjects, including telling her his bedroom fantasies. She also claims to have received explicit messages from him.

Advertisement

Roe is seeking monetary and/or compensatory damages and punitive/exemplary damages.

On Thursday, the country star denied all accusations against him, saying he was not the person she painted him to be. Of his aforementioned anonymous filing detailing her extortive intentions, Brooks said he took the legal step without naming her to protect the reputation of both parties.

If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: ‘I Really Needed This’: Garth Brooks Gets Emotional Over Returning To Vegas Stage Amid Sexual Assault Allegations