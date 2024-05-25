Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home Trailer - Trixie Mattel Transforms Historic Hollywood Home In Upcoming Season

Trixie and her partner David Silver are back with their new renovation series, Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home. In this sequel to Trixie Motel, RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Trixie Mattel and her long-time partner David Silver search for a new home and renovate it to make it their own. Former Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn helps them find the perfect house!

Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home Trailer: Trixie and David Silver search for a new home

In this sequel, Trixie and David buy a 100-year-old craftsman home in Hollywood and set out to transform it into their dream house. The couple is doubling their initial budget and working hard to make the house perfect. The series will have four one-hour episodes and premieres on Max on June 1st!

The trailer also features appearances from Drew and Jonathan Scott, Juno Birch, and many more stars.

Check out the trailer now!

Trixie Mattel claims the house in Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home is haunted

"Opening a business is hard. Renovating is hard. Making a TV show is hard. We're doing all three at the same time," says the drag superstar Trixie Mattel in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

The show features appearances from several celebrities, including Drew and Jonathan Scott, Juno Birch, Brittany Broski, Lisa Vanderpump, Katya Zamolodchikova, Orville Peck, Nicole Byer, and Christine Quinn.

Trixie promises there will be more emotional moments this season due to the challenges of having cameras in their home. She told EW, “Having cameras in your home is a lot more invasive than at a business, so season 2 is in a lot of ways a better season.”

Trixie believes their house is haunted and shares that she has seen a ghost multiple times. She told the outlet, “I’m a little bit psychic, and I swear I’ve seen a guy standing at the top of our stairs three times. Everybody can laugh at me and make fun of me, but I’ve been seeing ghosts my whole life. The one in this house, he’s maybe 5’10, 5’9, darker hair, maybe chin length,"

She continued "Kind of scraggly beard and a mustache combo. He just stands at the landing at the top of the stairs late at night and just looks in the bedroom. I don’t feel threatened. I believe in ghosts, but I think it’s unfair to think that all ghosts are out to get you."

Despite this, she and David continue with their bold and colorful renovation, mixing pink retro styles with masculine elements to create a unique space.

Trixie highlights in the interview how their show is different from traditional home renovation shows on HGTV, focusing on their personal vision rather than resale value. She encourages viewers to decorate their homes for themselves and not for future owners.

The series premieres on June 1st on Max, with new episodes airing weekly until June 22nd.