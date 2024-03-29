'I Was Having Suicidal Thoughts': Logan Paul Opens Up About Mental Health Amid CryptoZoo Scandal

Trigger Warning: this article contains mentions of self harm and suicide

Graham Bensinger’s new documentary titled 5 Months with Logan Paul takes a deep dive into the life of the social media star. The documentary covers different parts of the private life of Logan Paul. However, during a particularly vulnerable conversation, Logan Paul told Graham how he thought about ending his life at one point.

Logan Paul said he had suicidal thoughts during the CryptoZoo Scandal

Logan’s NFT project CryptoZoo saw a dark time in 2023 when a YouTuber named Coffeezilla made a multiple-part expose chronicling the rise and fall of CryptoZoo. Coffeezilla, whose actual name is Stephen Findeisen, got into a feud regarding the matter. However, after a while, Logan took accountability and pledged to pay back money to people who invested in the project.

Understandably, he was facing a lot of character assassination during that time which affected his mental health. In Graham Bensinger’s new documentary, the public finds out exactly how deep these issues ran. He said that the immense backlash he was facing made him want to take his own life.

He detailed how he reached a really dark part in his life after Coffeezilla’s video came out and how he could not even meet his fiance Nina Agdal’s father due to his emotional state. "For the first time in my life I was having suicidal thoughts. I was just spiraling, Graham. Spiraling. I was crying, like sobbing ... I felt weak, which is uncommon for me. I'm supposed to be the leader,” Logan said.

Logan also said that CryptoZoo was not a scam

Of course, Logan Paul also talked about all the backlash and allegations he faced. In January of 2024, the YouTuber and WWE star announced a buyback program for everyone who invested money in CryptoZoo. He also filed a lawsuit against his former colleagues Jake Greenbaum and Eduardo Ibanez for their role in the scandal.

However, while talking about the project, Paul argued that it was not a scandal, even though it caused people to lose their money. He told Graham, “Everything you just said has an element of truth to it. Here’s the problem. What you just described isn’t a scam. I took on a project that I was simply incapable of handling at the time.” He also said that it was not a scam because he did not make any money from it and rather lost half a million dollars.

For the unversed, Logan Paul has had his fair share of controversies over the years, one of the biggest ones being the infamous suicide forest vlog. But the YouTuber apologized for it profusely over the years and has built his career up once again, now not only as a YouTuber but also as a WWE star.

