Are Logan Paul and Nina Agdal Pregnant With Their First Baby? Couple Reveals

Logan Paul and his fiance Nina Agdal announced that they’ll soon be welcoming their first child together. The couple got engaged in July 2023 when Paul proposed in Lake Como and the two have been planning their wedding ever since. Logan Paul and Nina Agdal announced the news of their pregnancy on Instagram in an adorable post.

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal expecting baby No. 1

YouTube star Logan Paul and his model fiance are expecting their first baby. The couple decided to share the news of their pregnancy with their fans through an Instagram post. The picture featured Nina and Logan kissing with the soon-to-be father holding up sonograms of their baby.

The caption that accompanied the photo read “Another Paul coming this Fall.” The gender of the baby hasn’t been revealed by the parents yet.

The couple posed for another photo where they looked at each other with nothing but love in their eyes. The backdrop of the pictures was filled with cherry blossoms and flowers.

A source revealed to TMZ that Nina has been pregnant for a few months now and is well into the pregnancy. The source added that the couple couldn’t be happier about the news. According to the report, Logan and Nina were spotted shopping and picking out furniture for a nursery at a high-end furniture store in NYC last month. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal’s relationship timeline

Logan and Nina started dating sometime in 2022. Paul is known for being a YouTuber, a WWE wrestler, and the founder of Prime with fellow YouTuber KSI. Nina Agdal is a Danish model, best known for her appearances on Sports Illustrated.

The couple made their first public appearance at Novikov in July 2022. A little more than a year later, the YouTube star sealed the deal by getting down on one knee at Lake Como. Logan posted a video of the sweet proposal on his YouTube channel. In the video, Logan started it by calling Nina the “love of my life.”

Before proposing to her, the star asked Nina if she would like Lake Como to be the place where she gets engaged and married. The model ended by saying yes, which led them to the present day. Even though there is no news of the impending wedding, Nina and Logan seem to be on cloud nine about welcoming their baby.

ALSO READ: Logan Paul Net Worth 2024 - How much money does logan make?