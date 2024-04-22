Logan Paul Responds To Ronda Rousey After She Claimed He Gets 'Special Treatment' In WWE

Ronda Rousey was in the headlines recently for her comments on WWE and its wrestlers. Logan Paul, the social media sensation and the current WWE United States Champion, was on the receiving end of her comments. Talking on Steve O'a Wild Ride, the former Women's Champion said that Logan Paul is proficient on the microphone, but she didn't get the same time to rehearse like him, stating it a reason for her lackluster promos in WWE. She added that her first match was extraordinary at WrestleMania 34 because she was given six weeks to rehearse, while some brilliant wrestling personalities helped her train in that match.

What Was Logan Paul's Answer?

The Maverick had a thoughtful reply to Ronda's comments when he was asked about it on BS with Jake Paul. Logan said that he had a lot of respect for the former UFC Champion, as he grew up watching her snap the arms of her opponents in MMA. However, her comments were not a personal attack, but rather a way of expressing her treatment in WWE by taking Paul's name as an example. He added that Ronda was not a hater, but she could be unhappy. She was probably dissatisfied by the WWE run, and he was not in a position to comment about it without knowing her. Moreover, he acknowledged WWE for giving him the best possible facilities, which helped him put on spectacular matches regularly.

Logan Paul Cleared Confusion About More Rehearse Time

Ronda Rousey claimed that she didn't get the same amount of time as Logan Paul to rehearse. The US Champion cleared the air by saying that it doesn't take him more than four days to prepare for a match at the moment. While it took him longer to rehearse for a match at the beginning of his WWE career, the time length shortened with his in-ring progress. He further added that when he performed in his first televised match on SmackDown, he prepared for it in a week with a combined 4 hours. Now, with time and experience, his learning skills, understanding, and execution are improving, reducing the total rehearsing time of each match.

