Twisters Star Glen Powell Recalls Advice He Received From Tom Cruise About Navigating Fame: 'I Don’t Know How To Work This...'

Glen Powell is currently making headlines for his latest film, Twisters, in which he is portraying the character of Tyler Owens, a stormchaser. Powell is at the peak of his career, appearing in back-to-back blockbuster movies.

The actor recently revealed the advice he received from Hollywood legend Tom Cruise about managing his career and fame. He said his newfound fame felt overwhelming, but Cruise taught him to handle it by deciding how much attention to let in.

Glen Powell reveals the advice Tom Cruise gave him on navigating fame

Glen Powell has previously worked with Tom Cruise on his blockbuster action drama film Top Gun: Maverick. Powell depicted the role of LT Jake Hangman Seresin, while Cruise played Captain Pete Maverick Mitchell. Since the release of this movie in 2022, Powell has often gushed about sharing the silver screen with the legend.

He recently shared a piece of advice he received from his co-star about handling fame. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Powell said, "First of all, there will never be another Tom Cruise." The Anyone but You movie actor recalled what he learned about navigating stardom with the Top Gun star, saying, “I kept coming back to something that Cruise had said, which was, 'The world’s going to become really loud, and it’s your decision how much you turn up or down the volume.'"

Powell admitted that he felt overwhelmed by the attention from stardom and didn't know how to control it, noting, "I didn’t know where those dials were. I was like, 'I know we talked about this, but I don’t know how to work this console.'"

Glen Powell says Tom Cruise is a 'great mentor'

Glen Powell has only good things to say about his co-star Tom Cruise, with whom he developed a close bond after working together in Top Gun: Maverick.

In an interview with EOnline, Powell gushed about his friendship with Cruise, saying, he is such a "great friend and a great mentor," and it’s been such a "special part of his life.”

The actor added that working on Top Gun: Maverick "changed" his life and taught him how to make a "big event" movie, noting that he used those lessons in Twisters, and it really "benefitted."

Lee Isaac Chung's Twisters is now in theaters. The film features Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kate Carter, a meteorologist, Glen Powell as Tyler Owens, Anthony Ramos as Javi, Maura Tierney as Cathy Carter, Brandon Perea as Boone, and Harry Hadden-Paton as Ben, among more talented actors.

