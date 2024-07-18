Glenn Powell's parents are like him, ready to be on camera with charming faces. Powell's parents Cyndy and Glen Powell Sr. have stolen the spotlight with their appearances at their son's promotional events for his films. However, Glen Powell recently revealed that his parents had been in every one of his films since Spy Kids 3.

Glenn Powell reveals his parents have made cameos in all his films

During an interview on The Today Show, the Top Gun: Maverick star revealed the tidbit while giving a sneak peek at his upcoming film, Twisters. Speaking about his parents' cameos in most of his films, Powell said, "They’ve made it in since Spy Kids 3. Yeah, literally since Spy Kids 3. I think they’ve been in every single one.”

The actor, 35, revealed that his parents made yet another cameo in one of his films —Twisters which will be released in theatres this week. Glenn revealed, "Midway through the movie, there's an amazing scene where they follow Daisy Edgar-Jones and I." The video was then played where his parents could be spotted wearing cowboy hats behind him.

Glen Powell's parents also made a cameo in Anyone But You

In December 2023, Glen revealed that he and costar Syndey Sweeney's characters were flying to Australia in a sequence from their romantic comedy film Anyone But You, in which Glen Sr. and Cyndy made an appearance as aeroplane passengers.

Advertisement

Glen Powell and his sisters Lauren and Leslie were raised in Austin, Texas, by Cyndy and Glen Powell Sr. In an interview with Austin Weekly in 2023, Powell mentioned how his parents have always encouraged his ambition to become an actor since he was a little child.

Powell stated that regardless of how far away from their Texas home the sets of his projects are, some combination of his parents and two sisters always come to visit him.

Twisters is set to hit the theaters on July 19.

ALSO READ: Pretty Little Liars Actress Torrey DeVitto Opens Up on 'Dark Time' After Divorcing The Vampire Diaries Star Paul Wesley