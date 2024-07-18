Pretty Little Liars Actress Torrey DeVitto Opens Up on 'Dark Time' After Divorcing The Vampire Diaries Star Paul Wesley

After divorcing Paul Wesley, who played alongside her in The Vampire Diaries television series, Torrey DeVitto did not hesitate to voice out her decision to never return to the show.

They were only married from 2011 to 2013. She mentioned how she went through a dark time during the divorce. Following which she made up her mind to not reprise her TVD role.

Torrey DeVitto had a dark time after divorce

In seasons three and four of the supernatural drama, she portrayed Dr. Meredith Fell. She opened up about this on Rachel Bilson’s Broad Ideas podcast.

Her first ever experience with public scrutiny was this very public divorce of theirs which overwhelmed her very much. Wesley’s popularity on The Vampire Diaries added more fuel to the fire as it were. Therefore, working together with Wesley as if nothing happened post-separation was a bad idea for her, says DeVitto.

She revealed that she had appeared only in six episodes and decided not to return after their break-up. That was why she could not blend personal matters with work-related duties here and preferred to go ahead.

She said, "I only did like six episodes. And then once we were splitting up I was like, ‘Pfft, not going back there.' I’m not that kind of person that’s like, ‘Well, this is business, I can stay.’ It’s like, no. I don’t want to come back. I’m good, thank you.’"

Torrey DeVitto and Paul Wesley's relationship timeline

Wesley’s character, Stefan Salvatore, on the show was overly romanticized by fans. Many people visualized his character from TVD without really knowing him hence scrutinizing their public split heavily in particular. These critics also extended into DeVitto's post-divorce relationships with comparisons being made between them and Wesley that were mostly negative.

The Pretty Little Liars star said, "Anybody that I would date afterwards, people would just [say], ‘He’s so disgusting. He’ll never be [Wesley]. How could you do this?'"

In 2007, she met Paul Wesley while filming Killer Movie and later married after four years of courtship. They got a divorce after two years.

Paul Wesley then dated Phoebe Tonkin, who appeared as Hayley Marshall in The Vampire Diaries and The Originals. He later entered into a marriage with Ines de Ramon but they have divorced by now in 2022. Currently, he is dating model Natalie Kuckenberg, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, Devitto is currently engaged to Jared LaPine, with whom she is expecting a child soon.

