Tyler Perry Downplays Role In Meghan And Harry’s Move To California: 'There Was Nothing To...'

Tyler Perry, one of Hollywood’s most influential figures, shared a candid take on his friendship with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during an interview with The Sunday Times. Known for offering his California home to the couple when they stepped down as the royals in 2020, Perry downplayed his role in their transition to the United States.

When asked if he helped Meghan and Harry move to America, Perry said, “I didn’t,” adding, “Meghan is from California. She knows it well.” He also denied any involvement in preparing them for life in the U.S., stating, “There was nothing to prepare them for.” Despite his close bond with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Perry brushed off the media’s fascination with the couple, signaling his indifference to the ongoing public scrutiny.

Although Tyler Perry dismissed the notion of assisting Meghan and Harry’s move, he maintains a strong connection with the couple. He is the godfather to their three-year-old daughter, Lilibet. Reflecting on his relationship with the Sussexes, Perry shared that what he knows about the two of them is how much they love each other.

He added that they found each other despite the odds, and their love is truly moving. He said he wanted to do anything he could to support them because if he doesn’t have that kind of love, he doesn't want it.

In their Netflix documentary, Meghan revealed that she and Harry had never met Perry before moving into his $18 million Beverly Hills estate. Meghan shared the emotional toll of the move, recalling that she was just crying and crying. She added that sometimes it’s easier to talk to someone who knows nothing at all, and that was that moment with her and Tyler.

Perry has learned to be cautious when talking about his connection with Meghan and Harry. He said the media often turns any comment about the couple into a headline. When asked about public interest in the Sussexes, Perry shifted the question back to the interviewer, saying, “You’re from the UK, so you tell me.”

He also acknowledged that the couple generates attention in the U.S. but stated that the interviewer would know better than he would because he is not paying attention to that world.

Perry was protective of Meghan and Harry during their time in his home. Speaking on a podcast in November 2023, he mentioned monitoring media headlines to ensure their location wasn’t revealed to the paparazzi. The couple lived at Perry’s mansion for four months before purchasing their $14 million home in Montecito, California.

