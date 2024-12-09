Reese Witherspoon on Holiday Traditions and Why She Prefers Handmade Gifts from Her Kids: 'We’re a Very Sentimental Family'

Reese Witherspoon is divulging information about a holiday tradition she once tried but now plays it safe with. The Legally Blonde star, 48, while promoting her latest children’s holiday book, Busy Betty and the Perfect Christmas Present, talked about some fun holiday traditions she partakes in with her three kids: Ava, 25, Deacon, 21, and Tennessee, 12.

Witherspoon went all in, sharing how their holiday traditions include activities like ice skating, decorating, and making gingerbread houses. The latter activity, however, has an enchanting backstory.

According to Witherspoon, she and her kids choose to use gingerbread kits to honor the quintessential holiday tradition because her engineering skills are very limited, and it got her into some serious trouble in the past.

“We use a kit,” Witherspoon told People, adding, “Back when I was a ‘Do anything that Martha Stewart says’ woman, I tried to make my own house and it was an epic disaster. My engineering was not up to par. It just collapsed."

As for her preferred choice of gifts from her kids, the actress said she prefers handmade gifts to store-bought ones, as the former holds more sentimental value than the latter.

When she was little, Witherspoon said she put her heart and soul into crafting gifts for her loved ones. Her presents usually were Rice Krispies treats, chocolate chip cookies, or cards made with watercolors.

“When one of my kids was little, they gave me a jar filled with very specific memories and compliments,” Witherspoon revealed of her favorite gift she received as a mother. “It’s everything from, ‘I love when you hug me after school’ to ‘I love when we sing this song in the car.’ To this day, it makes me want to cry.”

Another favorite gift she received was her kids giving her five letters to open at different times. Witherspoon said she opened them over a year, and it was a lovely experience. “We’re a very sentimental family,” she added.

About her book, which became the third book in her children’s series, Witherspoon told People she hopes her book reinforces the notion that homemade gifts are the best.

