Tyler Perry Calls Eviction From His First Apartment A ‘Blessing’: 'I Was at My New Beginning'

Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry has come a long way from his early days to the fame he enjoys today. He recently reflected on an old experience and shared it on his Instagram feed for his fans.

He visited his first apartment after being homeless when he heard the building was going to be demolished (though it's still standing today).

Sharing some photos of the place, Perry revealed that back then he was quite happy to have gotten the apartment but was simultaneously anxious about whether he would be able to afford the $425 rent every month.

Perry recalled that although he was eventually forced to leave the place by his landlord due to late rent payments, he now concedes that it happened for the best.

"8 in biblical terms means new beginnings," he wrote over a photo of himself standing in front of his old apartment door. "I now know that I was at my new beginning. I now know that if he had let me stay there, I would have never left because I had gotten comfortable."

During those struggling days, Perry said he had a job in UPS collections and was quite depressed as he could barely make ends meet with his earnings, let alone pay rent. However, when he finally earned enough money from performing in a play, he was overjoyed to have sufficient funds to clear his apartment rent.

He also mentioned how his then-landlord would pressure him to pay on time. When the landlord would knock on his door to collect the rent, "I would just freeze and pray that he went away," the star added.

Since he was late with payments almost every month, he was eventually asked to leave. "The landlord had put an eviction notice on my door," Perry wrote in the lengthy post he shared.

Today, after years of struggle and achieving fame, Perry wrote that he understands "just like stagnant water, being stagnant can kill your dreams," adding, "I now know that you don't get to the other side by staying comfortable."

"I now know, and I thank God that that man put me out of that place," he continued. "I can hear his voice, 'You have to go, you've been here too long.'"

He concluded the moving post by encouraging his followers not to be afraid to start fresh and move forward with new beginnings in life.

Celebrities like Tina Knowles commented to express their appreciation for Perry's words. Musician and entrepreneur Chris "Classic" Davis thanked Perry for sharing his story and expressed a desire to spread it to a wider audience.

