Undead Unluck Episode 3: Journey to Russia begins; everything we know about it so far

Things certainly got complicated for Fuko and Andy in the last episode when they find out about the Union. But knowing that joining the Union could save their lives, they were ready to open that door. But now, the two are to hop on a trip to Russia. As the release date nears, here is everything to know about the next episode in line, Undead Unluck Episode 3.

Undead Unluck Episode 3: Previous episode recap, and what to expect next

The title of the previous episode of Undead Unluck was Union. In the episode, we see that Andy and Fuko face a big problem when Shen and Void, who work for a group called the Union, come to get them. Andy initially thought that they could use love to activate Fuko's power, but that plan didn't work because her power depended on how much she liked someone.

So, they had to fight Shen and Void to stay safe. While fighting, they learned that they could be safe if they joined the Union. Andy managed to beat Void, but Shen was too strong. Surprisingly, instead of capturing them, Shen sent them on a dangerous mission to Russia.

The next episode will be titled How to Use My Unluck. Here, we can expect to see Andy and Fuko going on a dangerous trip to Russia. They want to get rid of a Union member. Things could get more complicated because they are working with Shen, who used to be their enemy. They'll have to deal with tough challenges, and their powers will be tested. We'll learn more about the Union's mysterious world.

Undead Unluck Episode 3: Release date and where to watch

As of now, no break or hiatus is in line for the release of the next episode. With this, the final release date of Undead Unluck Episode 3 is October 20, 2023, as per the schedule of Hulu. The episodes of the season will air on the official pages of Hulu. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is any more detail on this. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on the world of Pop Culture, and Anime.

