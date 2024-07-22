Dani Dyer is now officially engaged to her boyfriend Jarrod Bowen. On Sunday, the TV personality shared the happy news to her fans after the England player proposed with a huge diamond ring. The couple went on a romantic getaway together following England's heartbreaking 2024 Euro loss.

Dani Dyer shows off her engagement after Jarrod Bowen proposed to her

The 27-year-old reality star—who is also the winner of Love Island season posted a carousel of photos on Instagram after their proposal. Dyer showed her engagement ring in one picture while seated on a boat with her partner, while another shot showed a close-up of the sparkling bling.

Dani was spotted crying in the stands with her father Danny as England lost 2-1 against Spain England's loss in the Euros. Since then, Dani has been providing her fans with regular updates while she and her partner enjoy the European sunshine.

Dani Dyer and Jarrod Bowen's relationship

Dyer is the daughter of Danny Dyer, a British actor. Dyer and Bowen, a professional soccer player for West Ham United in the Premier League, have been dating since 2021. The couple has twin daughters, Summer and Star, who are 14 months old, Dyer also has a three-year-old son Santiago, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence.

Dani Dyer's previous relationships

Dani rose to popularity in 2018 after she and her then-boyfriend Jack Fincham won the fourth season of Love Island. But later that year, the couple broke up, and Dani later connected with Sammy Kimmence.

In July 2021, after Sammy was given a three-year prison sentence for a £34,000 fraud, Dani and Sammy parted ways. Dani welcomed their son Santiago in January of that year.

