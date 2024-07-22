How Did Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Celebrate Their 10th Wedding Anniversary? See Here

On July 20, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo commemorated their tenth wedding anniversary with a private gathering at the location where they initially exchanged vows.

The couple celebrated joyfully at Flora Farms in San José del Cabo with 150 of their loved ones. Surrounded by their closest friends and family members, this momentous occasion marked ten years since their marriage.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's 2014 wedding celebration

Sublime with Rome, who performed at Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's 2014 wedding, reportedly made a surprise appearance at their tenth anniversary celebration. Guests enjoyed specialty Cali Rosa Tequila drinks as they gathered in the venue's mango grove. The meal featured a seasonal field-to-table menu, including pan-seared sea bass, coal-roasted chicken, and homemade burrata, with skinny margaritas and Calirosa Palomas available at the bar.

For their initial vows, Prinsloo walked down the aisle in a custom-made Marchesa dress and floor-length veil, with notable friends like Robert Downey Jr. and Stevie Nicks in attendance. Levine is set to return to The Voice for its 27th season, which will debut in 2025.

According to a source close to the couple, as reported by PEOPLE, the anniversary celebration was marked by joy and relaxation. Since their wedding, Levine and Prinsloo have welcomed three children: a son born in January 2023 (whose name remains private) and two daughters, Dusty Rose, 7, and Gio Grace, 6.

Levine's family and musical exploration

Adam Levine, known for his work with Maroon 5 and for featuring his family in the Middle Ground music video, has openly discussed the joys and challenges of fatherhood. In an interview with Ryan Seacrest last year, he expressed his appreciation for the dynamic and unpredictable nature of parenting.

In an April interview with SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, Levine praised his children's deep love for his band. He noted that his kids have an encyclopedic knowledge of Maroon 5 songs, including some he had forgotten. This enthusiasm was especially evident when Levine's family joined him in Las Vegas for the band's residency, and he jokingly called his daughter Dusty a "Maroon 5 historian."

Despite his children's affection for Maroon 5, Levine emphasized the importance of exposing them to various musical genres. He expressed a desire for them to broaden their musical interests beyond his band's discography, reflecting the efforts of both Levine and his spouse, Behati Prinsloo, to encourage their children's musical exploration. Later this year, the family will return to Las Vegas for Maroon 5's residency gigs, where Levine hopes his children will continue to enjoy music while discovering new genres and artists.

Prinsloo previously shared with Net-a-Porter that she and Levine fell in love digitally after first contacting each other via email in 2012. They met in person a month later in Los Angeles, where they had dinner and talked for hours, describing the event as amazing. She mentioned that it was love at first sight for both of them.

The following year, Levine proposed with a 1930s engagement ring. On Live with Kelly and Michael, he clarified that even though he was confident, he was still nervous when he proposed, describing it as a "whirlwind moment."

Their love story, which began online and grew stronger through in-person interactions, remains one of the most cherished aspects of their journey together.

