Vanessa Hudgens And Cole Tucker Welcome First Child; High School Musical Alum And MLB Star Spotted Leaving Hospital With Newborn

The Hudgens-Tucker family has grown into a tribe of three, as Vanessa Hudgens recently welcomed her first child with husband Cole Tucker. TMZ was the first to report the good news with the details of the baby’s gender and birthdate being unknown at this time.

On Wednesday, July 3, the 35-year-old singer and actress was spotted leaving a hospital in Santa Monica in a wheelchair with her newborn held close to her heart and her husband by her side.

The High School Musical alum first announced her pregnancy in March at the 2024 Academy Awards.

A one-of-a-kind pregnancy announcement

Hudgens took go big or go home quite literally for her baby-on-board announcement earlier this year when she confirmed weeks-long pregnancy speculations by unveiling her baby bump on the 2024 Oscar Awards red carpet on March 10. She showed off her glowing belly in a custom, floor-length Vera Wang ensemble. Following the ceremony, Hudgens once again put her bump on display in a sheer dress by Jason Bolden at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

Before the birth of their first child, a source detailed Hudgens and Tucker’s pregnancy experience to ET. While the former is embracing this new chapter in her life, she has the uncompromised attention of her husband, the source noted, adding that Tucker is actively involved in the life-defining experience with her and wants to do everything in his power to be the best dad.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker met during a Zoom meditation session in 2020

The pregnancy news came just months after the couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at Azulik City of Arts in Tulum, Mexico, on December 2, 2023. The two reportedly got married in the presence of 100 of their closest friends and family and wrote their own wedding vows. The ceremony was officiated by Jay Shetty, who hosted the meditation session where Hudgens and Tucker met.

Before her romance with the Los Angeles baseball player, Hudgens was in a relationship with Austin Butler. And before Butler, she famously dated her High School Musical co-star Zac Efron.

