Sony announces title and new release date of Venom 3

The franchise's third installment is titled Venom: The Last Dance, making it the final part. The final installment will hit theaters on October 25, moving up from its previously scheduled November 8 release.

Directed by Kelly Marcel, who also co-wrote the screenplay with star Tom Hardy, the film sees Hardy reprising his role as Eddie Brock/Venom for the third time. The project boasts a star-studded cast including Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Hutch Parker, Marcel, and Hardy are producing the film. Venom: The Last Dance marks Marcel's feature directorial debut.

Is there a storyline for Venom: The Last Dance?

Plot details for the movie are being kept under wraps, but fans can expect another action-packed adventure with the iconic anti-hero. The previous two films in the series, 2018's Venom, and its 2021 sequel Let There Be Carnage, collectively grossed an impressive $1.3 billion at the global box office.

The announcement of Venom: The Last Dance follows Sony's confirmation of the film's development during CinemaCon in April 2022. This installment will mark Venom's return to the big screen since his cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Juno Temple, who is part of the cast, expressed her enthusiasm for the project, revealing that filming is nearing completion. Production faced a setback due to the SAG-AFTRA strike but resumed in November.

The movie is set to screen in premium large formats and IMAX, promising audiences an immersive cinematic experience. With Venom: The Last Dance.

Venom Part 1 and Venom: Let There Be Carnage are available to stream on Amazon Prime.

