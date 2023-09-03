best-tom-hardy-movies-ranked

Born on September 5, 1977, in London, Edward Thomas Hardy came from a wealthy family, with an artist mother and a writer father. During his teenage years, he battled alcohol and drug addiction, even experimenting with hallucinogens at just 13. At 17, Hardy left boarding school and found himself in trouble with the law. Fortunately, he managed to turn his life around and enrolled at Drama Centre London, where he honed his craft through method acting. Tom Hardy's acting journey began with the WWII drama "Band of Brothers" in 2001, an HBO mini-series. That same year, in his big-screen debut in Ridley Scott's "Black Hawk Down," he earned recognition as the 'most promising newcomer.

In 2002, he landed a significant role in "Star Trek: Nemesis" as the main antagonist, Praetor Shinzon, starring alongside Star Trek veteran Patrick Stewart. However, the film's poor reception led him back to struggles with drugs and alcohol. In 2003, Hardy took a pivotal step by checking himself into rehab. Over the next five years, he gradually rebuilt his career, appearing in movies like "Layer Cake" (2004), "Marie Antoinette" (2006), and portraying Bill Sikes in the Oliver Twist mini-series. Tom Hardy's breakthrough came with his mesmerizing performance as the maniacal Bronson in "Bronson" (2008), directed by Nicolas Winding Refn. This role catapulted him into the Hollywood spotlight. In 2010, his role in the blockbuster hit "Inception" solidified his presence in Hollywood. From that point on, Tom Hardy has consistently delivered exceptional performances, establishing himself as one of our generation's finest actors.

Now, let's quickly explore some of the best films featuring Tom Hardy.