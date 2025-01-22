Viral Video Shows Barack Obama Saying 'Nope' When Staffer Asks George W Bush to Behave at Donald Trump’s Inauguration: WATCH

Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday, January 20, was attended by former US Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush. A video of their interaction is going viral, so we thought we’d present it to our readers as well.

The conversation between Obama and George W. Bush is not direct but occurs via a White House staffer. X user @ElaserDavies posted the now-viral video earlier this week, stating: "Presidents Obama and Bush on their way to the Capitol Rotunda: Staffer to Bush: 'Are you going to behave?' Obama chimes in from behind: 'Nope.'"

As of this writing, the video has garnered 9.3 million views on the micro-blogging platform. The clip was also decoded by a deaf TikToker named Jackie, who creates lip-reading content featuring celebrities.

The TikToker mentioned that the former president reportedly told Bush, "How can we stop what’s happening?"—referring to Trump’s inauguration, after which the two former presidents laughed in unison.

While Obama attended Trump’s inauguration, he campaigned for the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket before supporting Harris and Tim Walz last year.

Notably, during a rally for the democratic candidate in Georgia in October 2024, the former president called Trump “crazy” and stated that people no longer take him seriously. At the time, Obama warned Americans that Trump’s return to power would be hazardous in ways beyond imagination.

However, once the results of the 2024 Presidential election were announced, Barack and Michelle Obama issued a press release congratulating Trump and JD Vance (VP) on their victory.

Additionally, Trump and Obama appeared amicable during President Jimmy Carter’s funeral, sparking speculations of a friendship between them.

