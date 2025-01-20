Nelly Addresses Backlash Over His Performance At Donald Trump Inaugural Ball: ‘Do Your Homework’

Rapper Nelly defends his participation in Donald Trump's inaugural ball by clarifying that the decision has 'no political implications' and is 'not to influence any particular political opinion'. The rapper is joined by Carrie Underwood, Gavin DeGraw, and more stars lined up for the events swearing Trump in as the 47th president of the United States.

In a live-streamed conversation with Willie D, Nelly clarified why he chose to perform at Trump's inaugural ball. He said, "I’m not political. I’m not out here trying to tell anybody who they should vote for."

Nelly maintained, "It is an honor for me to perform for the president of the United States, regardless of who is in office."

There is growing outrage over the artist lineup announcement for Trump's inauguration. Controversies have risen regarding the lineup, including Carrie Underwood, Gavin DeGraw, and Billy Ray Cyrus. Nelly had faced similar criticism when it was known that he had accepted the invitation to perform alongside Jason Aldean and the Village People in the Liberty Inaugural Ball.

The Hot in Here rapper said that his performance would reflect his respect for the office of the presidency, regardless of who held it. Using experiences growing up on a military base in Texas and his family serving in the armed forces, he framed his participation as an acknowledgement of the role and responsibilities of the commander-in-chief.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Whoopi Goldberg Reacts To Carrie Underwood Performing At Trump Inauguration: 'I Won’t Be Watching'

"This is not me telling you, ‘Yo, you should vote for this candidate.’ I think you should do your homework and figure out what best helps you and the people who you love and you provide for because I’m clueless on a lot of things when it gets down to it,” he explained.

The rapper lamented his disappointment over fan's negative responses. He said his decision has nothing to do with politics but, rather he would have played in similar gigs for other presidents or vice-presidents, for example, President Biden or Vice-President Harris. He continued, "The politics, for me, is over. He won! He’s the president. He’s the commander in chief of what I would like to say is the best country in the world."

For Nelly, to perform at such an event has no bearing on supporting any politician or agenda. He made it clear that his reason for participating was professional and in respect of the presidency stating that voting and performing for Donald Trump are two entirely different choices.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Inauguration: Kid Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lee Greenwood, Carrie Underwood, And Others Set To Perform