‘Want You To Look Like Mom’: Amy Adams Says She’s ‘Least Manicured’ In Her Household On Her Daughter’s Request; Details Inside

Despite being one of Hollywood’s renowned actresses, Amy Adams compromised with her glam looks at her daughter Aviana's request. In this week's issue of People magazine, the actress opened up about her daughter Aviana’s request to keep her looks natural. "She didn't like me wearing makeup," she told the outlet.

“She's like, 'I just want you to look like Mom, not like Amy Adams.' And I was like, 'You got it.' So there were years where I didn't wear makeup wherever we went,” she explained. Besides make-up, Aviana also gave her mother notes on her clothing.

“I’m usually the least manicured at my household,” she admitted. “But lately, per my daughter’s request, I’m working on an upgrade,” she added. Adams also spoke about how Aviana asked her not to wear workout clothes when she’s not working out. " 'You can’t just do the leisure part of athleisure,’" the proud mom said with a laugh.

The actress continued on the topic and revealed that she is always the last one to get ready and Aviana whom she shares with her husband Darren Le Gallo is the first to get decked up. "I will be helping her, I run around or I braid her hair. And I'm always the last person to get ready,” Adams explained.

Advertisement

As for her, she usually goes with her signature ponytail and sometimes throws on a hat. “I think it's been that way since she was born," the actress admitted. In September, the family traveled to attend the Toronto International Film Festival for the premiere of her film Nightbitch.

The event was extra special for Adams as it marked her daughter’s debut appearance on the red carpet. “It was really great to share that with her,” the proud mom gushed. The actress admitted that she gets nervous about public speaking but her daughter encouraged her saying, ‘Mom, you do this all the time. You got this!’ “She was supporting me, it was so sweet,” Adams added.