Warner Bros Announces Matrix 5; New Director, Producer, And Plot Insights Explored

Back to the Matrix we go!

Warner Bros. announced on Wednesday that the fifth installment in The Matrix franchise is in the works. This announcement comes years after the release of the last Matrix movie, which, as we all know, released in 2021 and did not perform well at the box office.

Here’s everything that the Warner Bros. Studio has revealed about the next Matrix movie.

Who will direct and who will produce the Matrix 5? — Find out HERE!

Matrix 5 will be the first installment in the franchise without Lana or Lily Wachowski as directors. Instead, The Martian screenwriter Drew Goddard will sit in the director’s seat. He will also write the script and produce the film alongside his partner at Goddard Textiles, Sarah Esberg.

Lana Wachowski, who helmed the most recent Matrix movie in 2021, will act as an executive producer.

Matrix 5 — Plot and Cast Details Explored!

It's not clear which actors from the Matrix universe will return for the forthcoming installment. The previous four movies in the critically acclaimed franchise saw Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, all take on major roles.

Advertisement

As for the plot of Matrix 5, not much about is known yet, except for a statement from Jesse Ehrman, President of Production at Warner Bros. Motion Pictures. Ehrman vaguely teased that the story would advance the fantasy world without straying too far from the elements that made the series successful.

“Drew came to Warner Bros. with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honoring what Lana and Lilly began over 25 years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters,” Ehrman said in the aforementioned statement. He added, “The entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery is thrilled for Drew to be making this new Matrix film, adding his vision to the cinematic canon the Wachowskis spent a quarter of a century building here at the studio."

Drew Goddard, who received a writing nomination for The Martian from the Academy, is also known for Cloverfield, The Cabin in the Woods, World War Z, and more. About having the opportunity to direct the next Matrix movie, Goddard said, "Lana and Lilly’s exquisite artistry inspires me on a daily basis, and I am beyond grateful for the chance to tell stories in their world.”

On the franchise, Goddard remarked, “It is not hyperbole to say The Matrix films changed both cinema and my life.”

About The Matrix franchise

The Matrix, which kicked off the franchise in 1999, is considered one of the most impactful science fiction movies of all time. It was followed by three sequels, 2003’s The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, and 2021’s The Matrix Resurrection.

The last film, The Matrix Resurrection, bombed miserably at the box office, grossing only $37 million at the domestic ticket windows, according to USA Today. It was also the only movie in the franchise that Lana Wachowski directed solo.

ALSO READ: Top 11 Robert Downey Jr Films To Watch As Oppenheimer Star Turns 59