Was Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza In Desperate Housewives? Find Out As She Announces Pregnancy

Demi Lovato’s 22-year-old sister, Madison De La Garza, who was a famous child star on TV, announced her pregnancy on September 5 via Instagram. The former actress shared the happy news on the social media platform alongside a carousel of photos posing with her boyfriend Ryan Mitchell and others, including her beloved musician sister while showing off her baby bump.

“oh Ryan, how I love you. thank you for making all of my dreams come true. baby mitchell 10.24,” she captioned the upload.

On the note of the former TV kid soon becoming a mom, here’s a look back at the memorable role she played on the small screen almost two decades ago.

De La Garza’s good news came more than a decade after she ended her 72-episode stint on Desperate Housewives, in which she starred as Juanita Solis from 2008 to 2012. Her character was the daughter of Eva Longoria’s Gabrielle Solis and her husband, Carlos, played by Ricardo Chavira.

Being on TV at a young age has its merits; however, it doesn't come without its own set of demerits. For De La Garza, one such disadvantage was being on the receiving end of unforgiving and constant public commentary. Thankfully, her onscreen mom took on the responsibility of making her feel comfortable and shielding her from harsh online criticism.

“We never explicitly talked about it, but [Longoria] definitely went out of her way to make me feel like I was pretty and like I was special, and she made me feel like family,” De La Garza explained in 2021 on the Heart of the Matter podcast. “And if I ever did want to go to her with these things, I absolutely could have.”

Reflecting on her experience on Desperate Housewives in a 2023 interview with Access Hollywood, she shared that she and Longoria were so close that their families even spent the Easter holiday together once. “She was seriously like a second mom to me. I can’t even explain the ways that she was there for me and for my family,” she said.

The former child star also expressed her enthusiasm for a reunion of the beloved ABC sitcom's original cast.

Besides the aforementioned show, De La Garza appeared in two of her sister Lovato’s Disney projects—Sonny with a Chance and Princess Protection Program. The actress has stayed away from the spotlight in recent years, aside from appearances in some of Lovato’s projects. According to a November 2023 TikTok video accessed by People, De La Garza has been working as a teaching assistant.

Following her pregnancy announcement, Madison received love from her family members, with Lovato writing on Instagram that she loves her and the baby so much already. Her mom, Dianna De La Garza, expressed enthusiasm about becoming a real grandma soon.

