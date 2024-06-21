'I Was A Baby': Eva Longoria Reflects On 20 Years Of Desperate Housewives

Eva Longoria, well-known for playing Gabrielle Solis in the popular TV series Desperate Housewives, recently reminisced about the show as it nears its 20th anniversary. During an appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna, Longoria talked about her thoughts on the milestone, recalling the early days of the iconic show that aired from 2004 to 2012.

Eva Longoria reflects on 20 years since 'Desperate Housewives

In 2004, she was 20 years old. Now 49, when asked about the upcoming anniversary by host Hoda Kotb, Longoria joked, "And I haven’t aged!" Jenna Bush Hager joined in, saying, "You haven’t! ... You look amazing!"

"I'm kidding, I'm kidding," Longoria clarified with a laugh. "But yeah, I was a baby, are you kidding? I look soo … I was a baby."

Reflecting on how she feels when seeing old clips from *Desperate Housewives*, Longoria didn't hesitate to poke fun at some fashion choices from the show's early years. "I think, ‘Whose bright idea was it to have those skinny jeans with a zipper this big, below the hips?’ Who?" she shared. "They were low rise. I mean, low, low, low... nobody misses them, at all."

The actress went on to emphasize how much Desperate Housewives changed her life, describing it as a decade-long journey that brought her worldwide fame. Recalling a memorable experience in London, Longoria recounted, "The first time I went to London, I had never been before and there was a big crowd of people outside the hotel. And I was like, 'Gosh, who’s here? Is Bono here? Somebody important must be here!' And the driver was like, '… You…' And I was like, 'No, somebody big. Like a big deal!'"

She added, "And he didn’t understand that I didn’t understand. The global reach of that show, at the time where there was no streaming."

Longoria's love for Desperate Housewives remains strong. In a June 2023 interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she said she would gladly join a reboot if it happens. However, she humorously mentioned that her former castmates might not be as keen. "I think I'd be the only one to sign up," she joked.

Longoria admitted to host Andy Cohen that she still holds a special place in her heart for her character, Gabrielle Solis. "I miss Gabby," she revealed affectionately. When asked where she thinks her character would be today, Longoria speculated, "Gabby would be an influencer, for sure. She'd be an Instagrammer."

While Longoria is open to revisiting Wisteria Lane, the fictional street where Desperate Housewives unfolded, she also reflected on the rigorous schedule during the show's original run. She reminisced about the time when they filmed 24 episodes per season for eight years, fully developing their characters, unlike today's trend of shorter seasons with fewer episodes.

She humorously recalled that there was nobody left on the street for her to sleep with, as she had slept with everybody.

Longoria's personal journey with Desperate Housewives

Fans of the show are still celebrating and remembering Desperate Housewives, and Longoria's views provide insight into the influence the show had on her personal and professional life. The series continues to be an important part of Longoria's Hollywood career, offering her everything from global recognition to enduring friendships and unforgettable adventures.

As fans eagerly anticipate the 20th anniversary of Desperate Housewives, Longoria's heartfelt reflections serve as a reminder of the show's enduring legacy and her cherished memories of playing the iconic Gabrielle Solis.

