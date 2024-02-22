Was Hill Harper’s The Good Doctor Exit Addressed In Season 7 Premiere? Find Out

The Good Doctor returned for its seventh and concluding season on Tuesday, February 20. The final season is planned to include 10 episodes. Hill Harper, who played Dr. Marcus Andrews, exited The Good Doctor after six full seasons. In the opening minutes of the season 7 premiere, the show explained Dr. Andrews’ absence from its seventh and final season.

Hill Harper's exit from The Good Doctor explained

Hill Harper‘s exit from The Good Doctor was addressed in the Season 7 premiere of the ABC medical drama. Harper has been a main cast member since the show’s debut in 2017, playing the role of Dr. Marcus Andrews. The Season 6 finale of the series set up Harper’s departure after Dr. Andrews resigned as the president.

In a scene from the first episode of the final season, Dr. Andrews’ whereabouts were noted in a moment between Elfina Luk’s Nurse Dalisay Villanueva and Christina Chang’s Dr. Audrey Lim. "Marcus sends greetings from Spain,” Villanueva tells Dr. Lim. “Oh! I thought he was at a meditation retreat in Vietnam,” Dr. Lim added. To which Villanueva responded, “He was and now he’s walking the Camino de Santiago.”

Harper announced last year that he was making a run for a U.S. Senate seat in the state of Michigan. “I believe that our government should work for the people, be a force for good, and protect our freedoms, and that won’t happen if we keep electing the same type of people to office,” Harper said in his announcement.

Harper was only one of three series regulars on The Good Doctor since its inception through Season 6. The only two original cast members remaining on the show are Freddie Highmore, who plays Dr. Shaun Murphy, and Richard Schiff, who plays Dr. Aaron Glassman. Chuku Modu, who played Dr. Jared Kalu in the first two seasons of the series, recurred in Season 6 and returned as a main cast member in the drama’s final season.

Why is The Good Doctor ending after seven seasons?

ABC's The Good Doctor is set to end after seven seasons, leaving fans bewildered and saddened. Despite its stellar performance in Season 6, the show's cancellation announcement raised eyebrows. The showrunner explains the reasons behind bidding farewell to the dedicated staff at San Jose St. Bonaventure.

Cinemablend reports that the cancellation of several television shows, including CBS' Blue Bloods, was due to financial troubles, tightening budgets, and the ripple effect of Hollywood's dual strikes, leading to delays in production starts and truncated seasons.

During the Television Critics’ Association winter press tour, showrunner David Shore disclosed that the series' fate was influenced by a unique combination of factors, the storytelling trajectory and a call from the network. Shore also said that he had envisioned the show's ending years ago and was prepared for the network's inevitable call, allowing the team to conclude the narrative on their terms.

Despite the disappointment stemming from the reduced episode count due to the strikes, Shore expressed a nuanced perspective on the situation. Labeling the year as weird, he acknowledged the unfortunate limitation of producing only 10 episodes.

As the medical drama bids adieu, The Good Doctor leaves behind a legacy of medical storytelling, emotional resonance, and a unique journey that captivated audiences. The finale awaits, promising closure, tears, and a memorable conclusion to a beloved series.

