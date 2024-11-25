Was Russell Crowe Going To Be Part Of Gladiator II? Find Out As Director Ridley Scott Spills The Beans

Russell Crowe’s character, Maximus, from the original Gladiator, which was released in 2000, has been one of the most popular characters in the history of cinema. The actor won hearts with his performance in the film and went on to win the Oscar award in the category of Best Actor.

Although his character died in the first film, Crowe planned on entertaining the audience with the reincarnation of Maximus. The actor took his fun idea to Ridley Scott, asking him to cast the New Zealand native in the sequel as well.

In a conversation with People magazine, the director of Gladiator II revealed that Crowe had approached him with the idea and claimed that he wanted to be a part of the film. Scott recalled, “Russell and I had a go at it around 18 years ago.”

He further added, “I had Nick Cave writing the script, and I kept saying [to Russell], ‘But you’re dead.’ And he said, ‘I know I’m dead. And I want to come back from the dead.’”

Previously, a 2018 BBC article revealed that Crowe had asked musician Nick Cave to write the sequel to the hit 2000 film and requested him to sort out his character’s death in the new film.

While the movie never went into production, the potential film's plot revolved around Maximus waking up in a purgatory of sorts, filled with Roman gods.

However, Cave’s version of the film was not liked by Crowe, and he said, “Don’t like it, mate.”

The writer’s response to the actor’s reaction was, “I enjoyed writing it very much because I knew on every level that it was never going to get made.”

Meanwhile, the filmmaker of the sequel film revealed that he did think of ways in which he could fit Crowe’s role in the storyline. Scott went on to state that he planned on putting a portal through which he could wake Maximus up from death.

As for the character of Maximus, he was forced to fight for his life in Colesseum after being the Roman general/slave. To continue the story of Gladiator, Paul Mescal takes on the role of Maximus’ son, who fights the Roman empire to take revenge.

Gladiator II is running successfully in theaters.

