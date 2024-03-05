Russell Crowe Announces Summer Tour With His Band; Here's All We Know So Far

Russell Crowe will bring his Indoor Garden Party back to the Ireland and UK this summer. Crowe and his band will be joined by Lorraine O'Reilly at shows in Dublin, Warrington, London, Leeds, and Inverness between July 1 and 26. They'll also play in La Cigale, Paris on July 6.

Crowe's Indoor Garden Party first started back in 2009 outside a London pub owned by late talk show icon Michael Parkinson. Since then, it has kept going in various forms, with the Gladiator actor currently backed by The Gentlemen Barbers, a group of musicians he has been working with in between film shoots over the last four years.

Russell Crowe will be taking the stage in Europe this summer for his Indoor Garden Party tour featuring The Gentleman Barbers and Lorraine O’Reilly, he confirmed to PEOPLE in an exclusive video message.

“Prepping for a show is very similar to prepping for a role,” Crowe said. "You’ve got to give yourself the time focused on it so the details seep into your bones. The older I get, the more important it has become to prep my voice too. The shows tend to be 20-plus songs, so it’s a big sing as they say."

Crowe recalls that touring was mainly limited to New Zealand and Australia. This summer’s venues, including the Colosseum, the ancient amphitheatre in Pompeii and the Piazza del Popolo in Ascoli Piceno, are "quite a bit different from playing local pubs in logging towns,” he says.

Yet whatever the size of the stage or the audience, "we do try to bring that corner pub intimacy with us," he added. "We love taking the audience on a journey, through the stories connected to the songs but also the musicianship. This band is full of monster players and people really respond to that.”

There's also a chance Crowe's oldest son Charlie to make an appearance. "He got up with us a few times last year, and I’m hoping that he does that again,” Crowe said. “He has a great voice. So much musicality and control. Way more than his old man at the same age. He is a fine songwriter, a real craftsman.”

Crowe also said he’s especially excited to play in Dublin. "I can’t wait to be back onstage [there],” Crowe says. “The 02 in Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London. We haven’t played in Leeds since 2017, but we return there to a fantastic little gig called the Brudenell Social Club.”

Other stops include Parr Hall in Warrington, The Eden Court theatre in Inverness, La Cigale in Paris and Italy. “What a privilege to get to play at these ancient sites,” he adds. “I’m looking forward to Rome, Pompeii, Siena, Varese, Piacenza, the festival in Diamante... It's going to be absolutely fantastic."

Exoloring Russell Crowe's career

Russell Ira Crowe, born in New Zealand in 1964, is an Australian actor known for his roles in films such as Romper Stomper, L.A. Confidential, The Insider, Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, Cinderella Man, American Gangster, State of Play, and Robin Hood. He gained international recognition for his roles as a police detective in L.A. Confidential, Jeffrey Wigand in The Insider, and John Forbes Nash Jr. in A Beautiful Mind.

Crowe has also starred in the musical Les Misérables, the superhero film Man of Steel, the biblical drama Noah, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Thor: Love and Thunder. In 2014, he made his directorial debut with The Water Diviner. Crowe is also the co-owner of the National Rugby League (NRL) team South Sydney Rabbitohs since 2006.

In the 1980s, Crowe and Billy Dean Cochran formed Roman Antix, which later evolved into 30 Odd Foot of Grunts (TOFOG). The band released The Photograph Kills EP in 1995 and three full-length records, Gaslight (1998), Bastard Life or Clarity (2001) and Other Ways of Speaking (2003). In 2000, TOFOG performed in London, Los Angeles, and Austin, Texas, and in 2001, toured the U.S. with dates in Austin, Boulder, Chicago, Portland, San Francisco, Hollywood, Philadelphia, New York City, and The Stone Pony.

In 2005, Crowe left Thirty Odd Foot of Grunts and formed The Ordinary Fear of God with Canadian band Great Big Sea's Alan Doyle. The band released a new single, Raewyn, in April 2005, and released an album, My Hand, My Heart, in May, which includes a tribute song to actor Richard Harris, who became Crowe's friend during Gladiator production.

Crowe and his band The Ordinary Fear of God toured Australia in 2005 and the U.S. in 2006, promoting their new album My Hand, My Heart. In 2010, their version of John Williamson's song "Winter Green" was included in the album The Absolute Best of John Williamson: 40 Years True Blue, commemorating his 40th year in the Australian music industry.

The third collaboration between Crowe and Doyle was released on iTunes as The Crowe/Doyle Songbook Vol III, featured 18 tracks, nine original songs, and guest vocals from Danielle Spencer. The album coincided with live performances at LSPU Hall in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The digital album was available for download only on Amazon.com, iTunes, and Spotify, and has since topped the Canadian Albums Chart at No. 72.

Crowe performed at Rogers Arena in Vancouver in 2011, singing a cover of "Folsom Prison Blues" and joining the band in a rendition of "The Joker." In August 2012, he and Doyle performed at Harpa Concert Hall in Reykjavík, Iceland, as part of the city's Menningarnótt program.

In 2017, Crowe and Doyle had created a new act called Indoor Garden Party who appeared on The One Show to promote their album called The Musical.

On 27 June 2023, Crowe sang in concert with his band Indoor Garden Party in Bologna at the Teatro Comunale Nouveau. The concert was very successful, completely sold out. The total proceeds from the concert were entirely donated to the flood victims of Emilia-Romagna.

