Was Vision's Death Scene In Avengers Infinity War Improvised? Actor Paul Bettany Reveals

The Marvel Cinematic Universe had several heartbreaking moments, and Vision's death in Avengers: Infinity War is one of them. It turns out, that the moment was improvised, as actor Paul Bettany who played Vision in the MCU reveals.

Paul Bettany says he improvised Vision's death scene

Paul Bettany, who plays Vision in the MCU, discussed his role at MegaCon in Orlando, Florida, in an interview with Collider. Vision had a relationship with Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch. Their tragic love story ended with Vision's death in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War and the first idea for Vision's death wasn't working out, so Bettany and Olsen improvised the scene.

Bettany shared, "[Directors] The Russo Brothers came up to us [Bettany and Olsen] and said, 'Hey, listen, can you just improvise this scene?' And I go, 'What? Improvise being a robot getting killed?' I've got no frame of reference!" He added, "And Lizzie was just laughing at it, and we're so relaxed with each other that… I don't know how it would've worked other than that, because we both really trust each other and, somehow, we got to something that worked."

The Marvel star revealed that he didn't really know who was going to die. He stated, "It was hilarious. None of us knew who was gonna die until like the day before or something like that. They showed us a sort of pre-visualization of that and everybody was like, well, I guess I gotta take the kids out of private school."

Following his heartbreaking death, Vision reprised his role in the critically acclaimed Disney+ miniseries WandaVision with Olsen. Alternate versions of Vision also appear in Disney+'s animated series What If...? There have been rumors about a Vision Quest series that would bring the character back, but Marvel Studios has yet to confirm the series. It's also unclear whether Olsen will return to the MCU as the Scarlet Witch who appeared to have died at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and there are no official plans for her to return.

Paul Bettany said that Jon Favreau needed somebody who had no personality at all to play Vision

Paul Bettany played Tony Stark's artificial intelligence, JARVIS, before becoming a synthetic being, Vision with JARVIS and the Mind Stone. He joked that Iron Man director Jon Favreau wanted someone with no personality when he called him. "Jon Favreau, who played my agent in a movie called Wimbledon, he said, 'Look, I’m directing this thing called Iron Man and I need somebody who has no personality at all, and I immediately thought of you.' How do you say no to that?" Bettany said.

Bettany continued, "So I was doing it, and it was a lot of fun and I turn up at the end and solve everybody’s problem, solve what they hadn’t been able to make clear [on] camera, I could just say, 'The bad guys are coming, and they’re right behind you!' or whatever... I think I made everybody laugh, and they went, oh, it’d be nice to have him on set. That's how I think it happened. I think they just thought I'd be fun to hang out with."

Although his future in the MCU is still unclear, Paul Bettany has several projects lined up. He will star in Robert Zemeckis' drama Here, which also stars Tom Hanks, Kelly Reilly, and Rob Wright. He will also be playing Pop Art legend Andy Warhol in Kwame Kwei-Armah's The Collaboration.