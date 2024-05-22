'We All Miss You': John Mayer Shares Heartfelt Tribute On Late Bob Saget's 68th Birthday

In the world of Hollywood, friendships often blossom, creating bonds that withstand the test of time. Such was the case for musician John Mayer and comedian Bob Saget. Recently John Mayer took a moment to reflect on his friendship with the late comedian Bob Saget, on what would have been Saget’s 68th birthday.

Yes, through a heartfelt Instagram post, Mayer shared his emotions. Let’s see how Mayer is enduring the legacy of his dear friend Bob Saget.

John Mayer remembering his dear friend

In a touching Instagram post, Mayer shared a selfie of himself and Saget, accompanied by a heartfelt message. Mayer expressed how much he misses Saget, especially during moments when he longs for his friend’s company. “I miss you the most when I’m exhausted and I just want to talk to my friend. We all miss you. Loss may be out of our control but remembrance is our act of defiance. Love you, Bob. Happy Birthday,” he wrote in the caption.

ALSO READ: John Mayer Fires Back As His Friendship With Andy Cohen Comes Into Question Again; Deets Inside

Mayer and Saget’s friendship bond beyond time

Mayer even mentioned how he misses his friend caring for him when he is performing on the stage. He reflected on a recent party where a magician's tricks weren’t that great, thinking Saget would’ve cracked hilarious jokes to lighten up the mood. For Mayer, remembering Saget is a way to defy the sadness of loss and keep his memory alive.

Mayer and Saget’s friendship was more than just casual. From sharing dinners in Los Angeles to joining forces for charitable work, their bond was of genuine camaraderie and mutual respect. Saget went to Brazil with Mayer to celebrate his 40th birthday in 2017. Mayer even sang at Saget’s wedding to Kelly Rizzo in 2018.

ALSO READ: Why Is John Mayer Annoyed At Scheana Shay? Source Tells What The Singer Feels About Her Comments

Bob remembered Saget on his second wedding anniversary

Bob Saget died from accidental blunt head trauma after hitting his head at the Ritz Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. He died in January 2022. After that, an autopsy report claimed a fracture at the base of his skull. There was evidence of him bleeding around the brain.

Before his recent tribute, Mayer also honored his late friend on his second death anniversary in January. He shared a picture of two of them sitting on a couch and smiling candidly. “Two years ago today, the whole world lost Bob Saget. He was the tallest flower in the garden. His absence is like an ongoing presence. I’m never going to forget him. Love you, Bob,” wrote Mayer in his post.

John does this every year, and this shows how terribly he misses his dear friend, Bob Saget.

ALSO READ: Andy Cohen Applauds John Mayer's Letter; Says It Should 'Put An End' To The Questions About Their Friendship

Bob Saget’s wife also expresses her feelings

Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo also posted a heartwarming video from a past birthday celebration. The video captures their lasting affection and the precious moments they had together. Kelly even shared a story in the caption, recalling a special memory from that night. She mentioned how Bob got a mosquito bite and he kept scratching it until it bled.

He caused quite a scene and four restaurant workers put a band-aid on his arm like they were doing surgery. She also mentioned that she is forever grateful for all the memories they made together. And Kelly also highlighted the fact Bob was really happy during his last birthday celebration.

Additionally, Saget’s friends from Full House, like Jodie Sweetin, and Candace Cameron Bure, also honored him on his birthday. This shows how much loved he was.

ALSO READ: Late Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo and New Boyfriend Breckin Meyer Are Instagram Official; See Past Posts Together