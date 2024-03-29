Why Is John Mayer Annoyed At Scheana Shay? Source Tells What The Singer Feels About Her Comments

Disclaimer: Article has explicit mentions. Reader discretion advised.

46-year-old John Mayer is a seasoned American songwriter, singer and guitarist. He is known for his rock music and has been a part of groups like Dead and Company. The singer also made a short-lived duo Lo-Fi Masters in 1997 with Clay Cook, which garnered a lot of love. Scheana Shay on the other hand is a 38-year-old TV personality known for her role in the Bravo show Vanderpump Rules. Did the podcast host and singer Shay hint at herself and Mayer hooking up? Did this “annoy” Mayer? Find out.

Why is John Mayer “annoyed” at Scheana Shay?

As per a news report, the American singer Mayer is “annoyed” with Shay. It is because the reality TV personality Shay keeps hinting at the two hooking up at least once. A source revealed to US Sun that the singer has “never” been involved with the podcast host and singer Shay despite her repetitive not-so-cryptic comments suggesting so in the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules. An insider source revealed to Page Six that, “John has told several people close to him that he never hooked up with Scheana.” The sources also added, “He knows that she has been telling people they hooked up well before the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ episode aired and it’s gotten back to him,” and went on to say, “He’s very annoyed by the entire thing and wants nothing to do with her.” The source also reportedly hints at how Mayer does “his best to avoid” Shay, when they were present at the same party recently. The insider further alleged that, “She was trying her best to talk to John and even go as far as take a picture with him, but he shot her down.”

What did Shay reveal about herself and John Mayer?

In a latest episode of Vanderpump Rules, the 38-year-old Shay revealed that she was once in an orgy with the Grammy winner singer during a game of Never Have I Ever with her fellow cast members. She first started with, “It was with an A-list celebrity,” and indirectly added, “Once upon a time, my body was a wonderland.” These lines are a reference to Mayer’s most famous song. The Bravo celebrity also spoke about her alleged affair with Mayer during a 2020 episode of Flashbacks podcast. She started, “I’m working this party. I end up getting wasted with them,” and then added how she met the singer for the first time there with his then girlfriend Jennifer Aniston. It was between 2008 and 2009. The party was wild and Shay said, “Every time they did a shot, they would get me a shot.” She also hinted at a “throuple” with the three. Neither Shay nor Jennifer have commented further. As we wait to see what comments pour in, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

