'We Love A Supportive BF': Taylor Swift Fans Are Convinced Travis Kelce's Shirt Is A Tortured Poets Department Easter Egg

On March 4, 2024, Jason Kelce announced his decision to retire from football. Among the many people in attendance, Tarvis Kelce was also present in the audience. While everyone was there to hear Jason's retirement speech, his younger brother decided to have some fun with a few Taylor Swift easter eggs.

Although the NFL star presented his support for his girlfriend in a subtle way, fans of the Eras Tour performer quickly caught on. And that's when the internet went wild.

Was Travis Kelce showing support for Taylor Swift?

The 34-year-old KCC tight end was seen at the announcement of his brother’s retirement. While the football fans were busy hearing what the 36-year-old Philadelphia Eagles center had to say, a few X users noticed that the young Kelce was wearing something that was related to Taylor Swift.

Travis had worn a gray, beige, black, and white collared shirt that inspired some theories among the Blank Space singer fans.

An X (formerly Twitter) user posted, “he is wearing ttpd color palette omfg, with a snap of the football player and a screenshot of Cruel Summer artist's forthcoming album."

Similarly, another fan of Taylor Swift had posted, 'We Love A Supportive BF', pointing toward Travis Kelce, with a few emojis and a white heart.

One more fan shared, “Ummm what? Travis Kelce is seriously wearing a straight-up TTPD shirt! Even at his bros retirement announcement he is supporting Taylor!.”

Advertisement

Well, Kelce’s shirt resembling the color pallet of Taylor Swift's upcoming album wasn’t the only thing that gave the pop star’s fans an easter egg to be excited about.

The Kansas City Chief player - who was seen wearing a few pieces of gold jewellery - was even noticed to have a “T (red heart emoji) T” friendship bracelet on his wrist.

Besides Travis Kelce who else showed support to Taylor Swift?

Fans went crazy when they saw Travis Kelce showing his love for his girlfriend, but there was another person who gave a shoutout to the Shake it Off singer during Jason Kelce's press conference.

The Philadelphia Eagles football player himself gave a reference to Swift's track All Too Well, stating, “It’s only too poetic I found my career being fulfilled in the city of brotherly love, I knew that relationship all too well.”

During the 2024 Super Bowl, Taylor showed her support for Kelce by rocking a stylish outfit with a red color-chief theme. Travis, on the other hand, has been quietly cheering Taylor on during her performances.

ALSO READ: What Was Travis Kelce's Reaction To Jason Kelce's Emotional Retirement Announcement? Find Out