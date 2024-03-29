Beyonce And Taylor Swift's New Albums Have THIS Featured Artist In Common; Find Out

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, two powerhouse figures in the music industry, are gearing up for the release of their highly anticipated albums. While their musical styles may diverge, both artists have something intriguing in common: they've enlisted the talents of none other than Post Malone to feature on their upcoming tracks.

Beyoncé opened up about her new album featuring Post Malone

In a thrilling revelation, Beyoncé took to Instagram to share insights into her upcoming album, teasing fans with snippets of what to expect. Among the surprises she has in store is a collaboration with Post Malone on the track titled Levii's Jeans. Beyoncé's new album, Act 2: Cowboy Carter, which she describes as five years in the making, promises to be a testament to her musical evolution and dedication to exploring new artistic territories.

In her Instagram post, Beyoncé reflects on her journey and the inspiration behind her album, citing a pivotal experience that fueled her exploration of country music's rich heritage. She wrote, “This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history.”

Beyonce further talked about the hidden surprises within her album which primarily hints towards her collaboration with artists, apart from Post Malone, like Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, and Dolly Parton. “I have a few surprises on the album and have collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect. I hope that you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion that I poured into every detail and every sound. I focused on this album as a continuation of RENAISSANCE…I hope this music is an experience, creating another journey where you can close your eyes, start from the beginning and never stop,” she added.

Taylor Swift's Collaboration with Post Malone

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is also set to captivate audiences with her forthcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department. Among the surprises nestled within the album is a collaboration with Post Malone on the opening track, Fortnight. Swift, known for her introspective songwriting and magnetic performances, has been working tirelessly on her new project, which she unveiled during her acceptance speech at the Grammy Awards.

Swift's announcement at the Grammys offered fans a glimpse into the emotional depth and creative vision behind The Tortured Poets Department. With a release date set for April 19, Swift's upcoming album promises to be another poignant exploration of love, loss, and resilience. She stated, as retrieved via Billboard , “I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19. It's called The Tortured Poets Department. I'm gonna go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you. I love you. Thank you."

In an interview with PEOPLE, Post Malone shared his excitement about collaborating with Taylor Swift on Fortnight. Describing Swift as "amazing" and "talented," Post Malone expressed admiration for her artistic prowess and revealed that their collaboration came about organically. Malone shared, “She's (Taylor Swift’s) amazing. She's so sweet and so kind and talented and she hit me up and said, 'Let's do it.' And I was like, 'Hell yeah.'"

As Beyoncé and Taylor Swift prepares to unveil their respective albums, the inclusion of Post Malone as a featured artist adds an exciting dimension to their musical endeavors. With Beyoncé's album Act II: Cowboy Carter already being dropped on March 29, and Swift's The Tortured Poets Department arriving on April 19, fans can look forward to experiencing two impressive music genres.

