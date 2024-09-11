‘We Work At It’: Denzel Washington’s Wife Pauletta Sheds Light On Secret To Long-Lasting Marriage

Denzel Washington and his wife Pauletta have been close to each other through the 40 years of marriage. The couple was recently seen supporting their kids for their new achievements at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, while also shedding light on what has kept their relationship strong.

The family was present at the highly acclaimed film festival for the premiere of The Piano Lesson on September 10, 2024. Here, The Equalizer actor and his wife proudly showed up to support the feature, which is also the directorial debut of their son, Malcom Washington.

During the media interaction at the event, Pauletta gave a few insights into her love-filled and long-lasting marriage with Denzel, 69.

"There is no secret,” Pauletta shared while talking about the successful 41 years of togetherness. She then went on to add that both herself and the Man of Fire actor work on the marriage as one.

“We work at it,” she continued.

The wife of the two-time Oscar winner also stated that you have to pray a lot of times to strengthen the relationship and to stay in forgiveness; however, it also happens to be the basic love from both sides that keeps it going on.

Talking about the couple, Denzel Washington and Pauletta met on the set of Wilma back in 1977, which was Denzel’s first film. A few months down the line, the two spoke to each other for the first time during a party thrown by a mutual friend.

Advertisement

Six years later they tied the knot and welcomed four children over time: John David, 40, Katia, 37, and twins Malcolm and Olivia, 33.

While at the TIFF, the couple celebrated their son Malcolm’s feature film premiere; they even celebrated John David's starring role as well as Katia's producing credit. Moreover, Denzel himself had co-produced the film.

Sharing his thoughts at the TIFF, The Book of Eli actor stated to the outlet that he is happy to see that people will finally have a look at the work of Malcolm. He then went on to add that he is excited about his and his son’s future together with August Wilson, whose 1987 play has been adapted into the stated movie.

The Piano Lesson will be released in selected theaters on November 8, 2024, while being available for streaming on Netflix from November 22, 2024.

ALSO READ: Denzel Washington Pays Heartfelt Tribute To His ‘Hero’ James Earl Jones: ‘He Was Everything To Me’