'I’m kind of on the pain train': Dana Carvey shares his grief and healing after his son Dex's tragic death

Dana Carvey is speaking up for the first time since the unexpected death of his son Dex. The legendary comedian Dana Carvey and his spouse Paula Zwagerman revealed their son Dex Carvey's untimely death in a touching joint statement that was posted on Instagram on Friday, November 17

On November 15, 2023, in the evening, the 32-year-old, whose vibrant soul touched many people's hearts, passed away from an accidental drug overdose. On Wednesday, Carvey returned to Fly on the Wall with David Spade, where he expressed gratitude to his fans for the love and support they had shown him since his family's loss.

Dana Carvey shares his grief and healing after his son Dex's tragic death

As the podcast opened, Carvey got emotional and said, "If you're listening to our podcast, you probably know about my family's loss. I just wanted to say that the amount of outpouring online and emailing and people I still haven't been able to call back is incredible."

During the podcast with comedian David Spade, Carvey also spoke about the pain he feels saying, "I’m kind of on the pain train with about millions of other people on this planet. And you don’t know how long you’re going to be on it or when it will stop or when it will get better. But in the meantime, all of this kind of stuff is very healthy."

About Dex Carvey

Dex Carvey, was a multifaceted artist who explored several artistic mediums. Comedy, filmmaking, music, and art were among Dex's passions. Dana Carvey, who is known for his comedic genius, expressed his happiness with his son Dex's diverse skill set, praising his aptitude for humor, music, painting, and filmmaking. The comedian and his spouse posted a message on Instagram announcing Dex's untimely death, stating, "Dex packed a lot into those 32 years."

