Wendy Moniz Reflects On Experience Working In Yellowstone As She Bids Farewell To Series In Touching Post: 'Just Incredibly Fortunate...'

Wendy Moniz, who plays the character of Governor Lynelle Perry in the beloved neo-Western drama series Yellowstone, recently bids farewell to the series. She reflected on her time working on the show in a touching social media post. Moniz shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the set of her hit show Yellowstone on Instagram, and alongside, she wrote a lengthy note in the caption.

The actress recently filmed her final scenes for the upcoming season 5, part 2, as she mentioned, "Series wrap for me on Yellowstone and been having alllll the feels; sentimental, proud, grateful to name a few."

Among the images was a snap of the actress, in which she was smiling and looking up at balloons from the doorway of a dressing room, along with a shot of her actor’s chair with her name written on the back. Moniz also shared that she felt "incredibly fortunate" to have worked with many "talented, dedicated, and kind people" since 2017, noting that she had a "beautiful experience" on the series.

She further explained that she completed her last scene on August 1 and remembered having shared a gratitude post on that same date two years ago. Moniz then referred to another post from 2022 in the second slide, which displayed a screenshot of the post with the date highlighted in a yellow circle, in which she described that she feels "privileged" to be part of this series.

The Wheelman actress then continued to express her thoughts on working on the show as her character's journey ended. She wrote, "There’s been a lot to reflect on," noting, "because this place, with the exceptional people who make it live and breathe, has often felt like a home away from home" over the past seven years.

Her co-stars also dropped supportive comments in her post. John Emmet Tracy, who plays Ellis Steele in the series, "congratulated" Wendy Moniz on her "wonderful" run and excellent work as Lynelle, noting that he feels "grateful" to have had the honor of sharing a scene with her. While Hassie Harrison, who portrays Laramie, expressed, "You are the ULTIMATE babe, Senator Perry. love ya forever!"

Meanwhile, Yellowstone season 5, part two, will premiere on November 10, 2024, on Paramount.