Khloé Kardashian Praises Daughter True’s ‘Gorgeous’ Makeup Look In New Instagram Video: ‘I Love How It Turned Out’

Khloé Kardashian may just have birthed a potential makeup trailblazer. On Sunday, August 4, the reality star, 40, yet again shared an adorable video of her daughter True, 6, on her Instagram Stories, showing off her eccentric makeup look—involving her face being covered in lipstick in multiple shades of pink.

“What did you do to your face?” Khloé asked her daughter in the clip, to which True replied, “I colored it with lipstick.”

“I love how it turned out,” the Good American founder said before adding words of appreciation for her kid: “It’s gorgeous.” After a little more probing from her mother, True revealed the secret to her esoteric face aesthetic, saying she used three hues of pink and purple to create her look. “Beautiful job,” Khloé commended.

True has long been a fan of makeup, and Khloé often features her daughter's experiments on social media. In 2020, the KUWTK star shared a video of her then-two-year-old daughter smiling widely for the camera with bright red lipstick smeared all over her lips and cheeks. In 2022, True also tried her hand at glittery eye makeup alongside her regular lipstick fixation.

In June 2024, however, Khloé Kardashian received flak for exposing her young daughter to makeup after she posted a picture of True with her cousins, Dream and Chicago, from their dance recital. The picture featured True in bright red lipstick and heavy mascara, but Kardashian went on to clarify that her daughter and her nieces only wear makeup on special occasions.

“Obviously, none of our girls wear makeup like this regularly. This was for the recital only. They are beautiful just as they are,” Khloé wrote via Instagram at the time. “Yesterday was super special…memories for a lifetime,” she added.

Khloé shares daughter True with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The duo also welcomed their son Tatum, 2, via surrogate in 2022. On August 2, the mom of two shared photos on her Instagram Stories of her kids playing together in their home, singing, and hugging each other. “They love one another so much,” Khloé wrote over the snaps.

In other news, Khloé was thrilled to learn her true biological age on the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians. The test, which she and her family took to compare their chronological ages with their biological ones, showed Khloé being in her late 20s, which is more than a decade younger than her actual age.

