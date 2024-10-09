Michael Bublé received a surprising and playful warning from Reba McEntire on The Voice episode that aired on Tuesday, October 8. In a funny exchange, the country singer, who had a tough time during the blind auditions, approached the Canadian crooner in his dressing room.

When Bublé, 49, entered the completely dark room, he was startled to find McEntire, 69, waiting for him. She then turned on the light. The Sway singer asked, "How did you get in here?"

The Queen of Country, backing Bublé into the spotlight, replied in an eerie voice, "Don’t you worry about that. You and I are going to have a little talk, and I'm going to tell you how things work around here."

She said, "You think because you're the newbie, you sell millions of records and you're a global superstar, you think you're something special?" He looked at her worriedly, shook his head, and said, "No." McEntire leaned closer and stated, "I run things around here. Alright, I'll be watching you."

Gwen Stefani, another coach, entered at that very moment and asked whether everything was OK. McEntire abruptly changed her tone and exclaimed, "Yeah! We're just chatting about how much fun The Voice is for us. Right Michael?"

He answered with a worried expression, "Yeah, we're having so much fun." McEntire returned to her menacing and serious tone once Stefani left, saying, "You had better remember what I told you. I will keep an eye on you."

This season, McEntire is making her third consecutive appearance with Stefani, a returner, and new mentors Bublé and Snoop Dogg. McEntire won her first match with contestant Asher HaVon on season 25.

You can catch season 26 of The Voice on NBC on Mondays.

